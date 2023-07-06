Deep Sea Mining: Nations rush to get licenses; mine for rare metals

The global demand for critical minerals used in renewable energy technologies and everyday devices has sparked interest in deep sea mining. As negotiations within the International Seabed Authority (ISA) approach a crucial stage, concerns arise regarding the potential impacts on marine ecosystems and the need for robust regulations.

What is Deep Sea Mining?

Based on the information available in the public domain, deep sea mining involves extracting mineral deposits and metals from the ocean’s seabed, including polymetallic nodules, seafloor sulphide deposits, and cobalt crusts. These resources, such as nickel, rare earths, and cobalt, are crucial for renewable energy technologies, electronics, and other high-demand industries. Evolving engineering and technology, ranging from vacuuming seabed materials to AI-based robots, offer potential extraction methods.

Regulation of Deep Sea Mining:

The United Nations Convention on the Law of the Seas governs the international ocean floor, designating it as the “common heritage of mankind.” Under this treaty, the ISA regulates deep sea mining to ensure the protection of marine environments, equitable sharing of economic benefits, and support for scientific research. Reportedly, exploration licenses have been issued in various regions, with the Clarion-Clipperton Fracture Zone being a major focus area.

Pressure on Establishing Regulations:

The ISA faces pressure to establish regulations as a clause in the UN treaty requires completion by July 2023. Failure to meet this deadline would allow countries and private companies to apply for provisional licenses. However, the complex nature of establishing comprehensive rules indicates that the process may take several more years.

Environmental Concerns:

The potential environmental impact of deep sea mining raises significant concerns. Limited exploration and understanding of deep-sea ecosystems heighten worries over biodiversity loss and irreparable damage. Mining activities generate noise, vibration, light pollution, and the release of chemicals that can harm marine life. Sediment plumes, often pumped back into the sea after mineral extraction, pose additional risks to filter feeding species, corals, and sponges.

China’s Role in Deep Sea Mining:

The Indian Ocean Region (IOR) holds significant mineral deposits, making it a potential target for Chinese mining operations. China’s technological advancements, financial resources, and strategic considerations make it capable of carrying out mining activities in this region.

Financial Express Online has reported earlier that India needs on urgent basis Tungsten, Nickle, Copper, Cobalt, Gold and many other metals/minerals. IOR is a mineral-rich region where most governments have mining and exploration of friendly policies and welcome investment through friendly policy levers.

Future Prospects and International Responses:

The earliest commencement of mining under ISA regulations is expected in late 2024 or 2025, pending the approval of mining applications and completion of environmental impact assessments. Meanwhile, according to reports several countries, including France, Germany, and Pacific Island nations, have called for a ban or moratorium on deep sea mining until environmental safeguards are in place. Other countries, such as Norway, are considering opening their waters to mining. Additionally, companies like Google, Samsung, and BMW have pledged to avoid using minerals mined from the oceans.

Deep sea mining poses both opportunities and challenges for the global community. As negotiations progress within the ISA, the need for robust regulations and environmental safeguards becomes increasingly apparent. The potential for China to engage in mining activities in the Indian Ocean Region further adds to the complexity of this issue. Balancing resource demands, technological advancements, and conservation efforts will be crucial to ensure sustainable and responsible deep sea mining practices in the future.