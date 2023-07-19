Day 2: India forges ahead: Strengthening Defence Ties Amidst Challenges with Russian-Origin Equipment

Amidst ongoing challenges with Russian-origin defence equipment, India is actively working on enhancing its military cooperation with key nations. As part of this effort, the third Meeting of the Indian-Russian Intergovernmental Commission on Military and Military Technical Cooperation (IRIGC-M&MTC) is going on in New Delhi. On day one of the two day the meeting, chaired by Lt Gen Johnson P Mathew from the Indian side and Lt Gen Dylevskii Igor Nikolaevich from the Russian side, focused on addressing issues related to spare parts and maintenance of the Russian equipment utilized by the Indian armed forces.



The Working Group Meeting between India and Russia aims to foster stronger defence ties between the two countries. This strategic dialogue assumes added significance with India’s increasing dependence on Russian defence equipment, ranging from Sukhoi fighter jets to tanks and naval assets. The ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict has impacted military supplies to India, raising concerns over payment mechanisms and delays in deliveries. However, the Russian defence industry’s resilience and focus on production of various defence items have shown positive signs, ensuring continued support to India’s armed forces.

In the backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, India has consistently advocated for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the crisis. Despite the challenges, India has strengthened its trade ties with Moscow and remains committed to enhancing defence cooperation. To achieve this goal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has undertaken two successful visits to prominent nations, the United States and France, where key defence deals were announced.

The meeting is taking place close on the heels of the recently concluded visits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the US and France. During his visit to the United States, PM Modi reaffirmed the strategic partnership between India and the US. Both nations inked significant defence deals aimed at bolstering India’s defence capabilities and strengthening military ties. Similarly, in Paris PM Modi engaged in fruitful discussions, resulting in important defence agreements that will pave the way for enhanced cooperation between the two countries’ armed forces.



India’s commitment to bolstering its defence capabilities and cooperation remains unwavering, even amidst challenges with Russian-origin equipment. The recent Working Group Meeting with Russia reflects the nation’s determination to find solutions collaboratively.