DAC empowers Indian Navy: Rafale Marine Aircraft and Scorpene Submarines to enhance operational capabilities

In a significant development to bolster India’s naval prowess, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), under the leadership of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, has given its approval to three crucial proposals on July 13, 2023. These decisions mark a significant step towards strengthening the Indian Navy’s operational capabilities and fostering indigenous manufacturing in the defence sector.

Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for the procurement of 26 Rafale Marine aircraft from the French Government has been given by DAC and this includes associated ancillary equipment, weapons, simulators, spares, documentation, crew training, and logistic support.

The procurement will be based on an Inter-Governmental Agreement (IGA) and will undergo price negotiations and other relevant considerations, taking into account the comparative procurement prices of similar aircraft by other nations.

Furthermore, the contract documents will incorporate the integration of Indian-designed equipment and the establishment of a Maintenance, Repair & Operations (MRO) Hub, which will contribute to indigenous capabilities and technology development.

Simultaneously, the DAC has approved the procurement of three additional Scorpene submarines under the Buy (Indian) category. These submarines will be constructed by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL). The acquisition of these submarines, with a higher indigenous content, serves multiple purposes. It ensures the Indian Navy’s desired force level and operational readiness, while also generating significant employment opportunities within the domestic sector. Moreover, it allows MDL to enhance its expertise and capabilities in submarine construction, contributing to India’s self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

Additionally, the DAC has taken a crucial step by approving guidelines to achieve the desired indigenous content in all categories of capital acquisition cases. This decision aligns with India’s vision of “Aatmanirbharta” (self-reliance) by promoting critical manufacturing technologies and fostering the life-cycle sustenance of defence platforms and equipment through indigenous production. This strategic move aims to reduce dependency on foreign sources and nurture domestic manufacturing capabilities, thereby enhancing India’s self-sufficiency in the defense sector.

These developments underscore the Indian government’s commitment to modernizing and strengthening the armed forces while promoting indigenous defense manufacturing. The procurement of Rafale Marine aircraft and Scorpene submarines not only augments the Indian Navy’s operational capabilities but also contributes to job creation and technological advancements within the country. By nurturing a robust defense industry, India aims to reduce its reliance on imports, enhance national security, and foster economic growth.

Furthermore, these decisions align with India’s larger strategic vision of maritime security and its commitment to safeguarding its maritime interests in an evolving geopolitical landscape. The induction of advanced Rafale Marine aircraft and state-of-the-art Scorpene submarines will significantly enhance India’s maritime dominance and provide a formidable defense against potential threats in the Indian Ocean region.

As India continues to strengthen its defense capabilities, the DAC’s approval of these proposals sets the stage for further advancements in the country’s defense sector. The concerted efforts towards self-sufficiency, indigenous manufacturing, and technological advancements will ensure that India remains at the forefront of defense innovation and plays a vital role in maintaining regional stability and security.