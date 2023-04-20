Cuba re-elects Miguel Díaz-Canel as Prez for second term

The Cuban Parliament has ratified Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez for a second term as President of the Republic of Cuba. He was previously elected as the president of his country by the IX Legislature in October 2019.

As the first Vice President in 2015 he had visited India and earlier this year in January received in Havana Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakashi Lekhi.

More about him

According to an official note issued by the Embassy of Cuba, New Delhi, President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez is an Electronic Engineer and holds a Masters Degree in Management. He has been a member since 2003 of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of Cuba.

In 2009 he took office as Minister of Higher Education; in 2012 he was Vice President of the Council of Ministers; in 2013 was elected First Vice President of the Council of State, and later in 2018 President of the Councils of State and Ministers.

The General Election Process

It started last year at the level of municipalities and provinces, where the candidates were nominated. And on March 26, 2023 the General Elections took place which had a 75.8 percent national participation.

On April 19, 2023 the Cuban Parliament also ratified Esteban Lazo Hernández as its President and President of the Council of State. He has been a deputy since 1981 and since 2013 he has been in-charge of the legislative body. It was under his direction that the constitutional reform took place and in 2019 a new Constitution was approved by national referendum.

About other members

According to the official statement Salvador Valdés Mesa, was ratified as Vice President of Cuba.

Manuel Marrero Cruz was re-elected as Prime Minister and the 26 members of the Council of Ministers at the proposal of the President of the Republic, and other members of Parliament.

Also, Ricardo Cabrisas Ruiz as the Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Trade and Investment and Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla as Minister of Foreign Relations, who visited India in 2013.

Significance of April 19

It has historical significance as it is taking place the same day on which the anniversary of the Victory of “Playa Girón” is commemorated. On this day in 1961 the mercenary army which was organized by the United States that invaded Cuba was defeated, states the official statement.

Cuba is a feeling, and it is a force capable of facing and defeating the worst gales

In his inauguration speech President Miguel Díaz Canel stated that just as Girón is remembered, Cuba remembers the cruelty of the US reinforced blockade in pandemic conditions; the infamous inclusion of Cuba in a list of alleged sponsors of terrorism to besiege all financial transactions. Adding, “The oxygen they refused to give us when we needed it more, the attempts to deny us any possibility of trade or financing, while at the same time they stirred up street riots”.

He also said that the people are coming out victorious from all these battles and just as in Girón, the victory will prevail. In his words “Cuba keeps intact its line of principles and its willingness to dialogue, but without pressure or conditioning.”