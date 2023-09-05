Crushing Terror: Indian Army and J&K Police Join Forces to Eliminate Hardcore Terrorist

scorecardresearch
The consecutive successes of these security forces have undoubtedly averted a major catastrophe in the region, underscoring their unwavering commitment to safeguarding the lives of innocent civilians.

Written by Huma Siddiqui
indian soilder
The search operation remains ongoing to ensure the area's complete security. (PTI)

The Indian Army, along with the Jammu and Kashmir Police and Special Operation Group, has successfully eliminated a hardcore terrorist in a planned joint operation.

For the past several months, the Indian Army has been conducting relentless operations within the dense jungles of Reasi district. The breakthrough came when a vigilant villager reported the presence of two armed terrorists in the remote village of Tuli, Chassana, within Reasi District. In response to this critical information, a dynamic counter-terrorism grid was swiftly established, with extensive deployments throughout the area of responsibility.

Sources in the defence and security establishment said acting on the precise intelligence gathered, the Indian Army and J&K Police launched a meticulously planned operation in the Kalaban area of Reasi district on September 4, 2023. The terrorists, realizing their entrapment within the cordon, resorted to opening fire on the valiant security personnel stationed outside. In the ensuing intense firefight, one of the terrorists was successfully neutralized. Further, according to sources,  searches within the house and its vicinity led to the recovery of the lifeless body of the terrorist, alongside a cache of warlike supplies, including an AK series assault rifle with magazines. The search operation remains ongoing to ensure the area’s complete security.

Remarkably, this operation follows another significant achievement by the Indian Army, as they successfully dismantled an improvised explosive device (IED) in the same region on September 3, 2023. The consecutive successes of these security forces have undoubtedly averted a major catastrophe in the region, underscoring their unwavering commitment to safeguarding the lives of innocent civilians.

The presence of heavily armed terrorists within the hinterland serves as a stark reminder of the persistent efforts by hostile entities to destabilize the southern part of the Pir Panjal Region. Nevertheless, the resolute actions of the Indian Army and its allies stand as an impenetrable wall against such nefarious designs, ensuring the safety and security of the region’s inhabitants.

First published on: 05-09-2023 at 17:24 IST

