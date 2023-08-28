scorecardresearch
Countdown to G20 Leaders Summit: Unveiling Key Details and Insights



Written by Huma Siddqui
G20 Summit, G20 Summit India, G20 India Presidency, G20 details, G20 India news
Derived from the ancient Sanskrit text, Maha Upanishad, the theme "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" encapsulates the interconnectedness of all life forms on Earth and beyond. (Image: PTI)

As the clock ticks down to the highly anticipated G20 Leaders Summit, here’s your comprehensive guide to the event’s crucial aspects – dates, venue, theme, and more. Hosted by India under the theme “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” or “One Earth · One Family · One Future,” this summit promises to be a pivotal moment for global collaboration and progress.

Leaders Summit: Engaging Conversations for Economic Reforms

Mark your calendars for September 9th and 10th, 2023, when the G20 Summit in Delhi will witness member countries and guest nations coming together to deliberate on a range of economic reforms. The summit’s focal point is the adoption of a G20 Leaders’ Declaration, a comprehensive 35-40 page document that solidifies the leaders’ commitment to the priorities discussed during ministerial and working group meetings.

Venue: A Hub of Deliberations

‘Bharat Mandapam’ at the ITPO Convention Centre, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, will be the epicenter of discussions, hosting Leaders of member countries, Guest Countries, and International Bodies. Alongside the main location, delegates will visit Rajghat, a symbolic site of homage to Mahatma Gandhi’s legacy.

Event Timeline: A Week of Collaboration

Leading up to the main summit, the schedule encompasses various preparatory meetings:

  • September 3 – 6, 2023: 4th Sherpa Meeting
  • September 5 – 6, 2023: Finance Deputies Meeting
  • September 6, 2023: Joint Sherpas and Finance Deputies Meeting
  • September 9 – 10, 2023: G20 Summit and Ministers Meeting

Logo and Theme: Reflecting Unity in Diversity

The G20 Logo mirrors India’s national flag’s vibrant hues – saffron, white, green, and blue – while integrating the Earth and the lotus, India’s national flower, symbolizing growth amidst challenges. The Earth’s image underscores India’s eco-conscious approach, aligned with nature. The Devanagari-scripted word “Bharat” rests below the logo, reinforcing the nation’s identity.

Understanding the Theme

Derived from the ancient Sanskrit text, Maha Upanishad, the theme “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” encapsulates the interconnectedness of all life forms on Earth and beyond. It emphasizes the intrinsic value of humans, animals, plants, and microorganisms. Additionally, the theme introduces the concept of LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), advocating environmentally sustainable choices at individual and national levels, culminating in transformative global actions.

Summit’s Objective: A Thriving Economy and Beyond

The G20 Summit in Delhi seeks to bolster India’s GDP and set the stage for a robust economy. This event, hosted in New Delhi, will welcome government officials presenting the year’s data, fostering insightful discussions on economic prospects.

Highlighted Agenda Points:

The G20 Summit’s discussions will revolve around key topics that shape the world’s future:

  • Navigating Technological Transformations and Digital Public Infrastructure
  • Fostering Development under Women’s Leadership
  • Advancing Green Growth, Climate Finance, and Quality of Life
  • Promoting Inclusive and Adaptable Economic Expansion
  • Progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)- Reforming Multilateral Institutions to Suit the 21st Century

Inclusive Gathering: G20 Members and Invitations

The Group of Twenty (G20) unites 19 countries – Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkiye, United Kingdom, and United States – along with the European Union.

Extending the Circle: 2023 G20 Invitees

The G20 Summit extends its reach to several invitee nations:

  • Oman
  • Singapore
  • Spain
  • United Arab Emirates
  • Bangladesh
  • Comoros
  • Egypt
  • Mauritius
  • Netherlands
  • Nigeria

International Organizations at the Table

Numerous international organizations join the summit as guests, symbolizing global cooperation:

  • United Nations
  • World Bank
  • World Health Organization
  • World Trade Organization
  • Asian Development Bank
  • Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure
  • Financial Stability Board
  • International Monetary Fund
  • International Labour Organization
  • International Solar Alliance

With the G20 Leaders Summit on the horizon, India’s commitment to fostering international collaboration and driving positive change is poised to take center stage. As the world looks toward this event, the spirit of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” resonates – reminding us of our shared responsibility towards a harmonious and sustainable future.



