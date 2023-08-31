Collaborative INDUS-X Workshop Forges Innovations in India-US Defense Partnership

IIT Kanpur and Pennsylvania State University have teamed up to co-host the INDUS-X workshop, a platform aimed at promoting innovation in defense between India and the USA.

The workshop emphasizes the roles of academia, startups, and industry in driving defense innovation. It covers a range of topics including market access, funding, policy changes, and technology transfer. With over 500 participants from both nations, the workshop’s collaborative effort is geared towards sparking transformative progress and generating new defense strategies that reflect the commitment of both countries to enhancing security and technology through partnership.

The collaborative initiative between India and the United States has taken a significant stride in advancing defense excellence and cooperation by convening the INDUS-X (India-United States Defense Acceleration Ecosystem) workshop on August 29, 2023. This event, co-facilitated by IIT Kanpur, Pennsylvania State University, Innovations for Defense Excellence (iDEX), the Ministry of Defense in India, and the US Department of Defense (DoD), received support from the US-India Business Council (USIBC).

The genesis of the INDUS-X workshop was sparked following the recent visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the White House, which coincided with the establishment of the India-US Defense Acceleration Ecosystem with the US Department of Defense. This inaugural workshop has provided a tangible platform for enhancing defense collaboration, spotlighting shared challenges, and facilitating mentorship programs. The event notably zeroes in on the cutting-edge practices in Artificial Intelligence and Space innovations, catering to the academic and startup ecosystems of both nations.

Throughout the workshop, the contributions of academia and startups to the defense sector have been underscored. Distinguished representatives from esteemed Academic Institutes of National Importance have engaged in discussions, exploring the potential outcomes of such collaborations. Prof Vijay Narayanan from Penn State University initiated discussions, elaborating on the critical role played by Academic and Startup Programming Partnerships within the INDUS-X framework.

Prof. Abhay Karandikar, Director of IIT Kanpur, and Prof Ankush Sharma, overseeing the Startup Incubation and Innovation Centre (SIIC) at IIT Kanpur, have laid the foundation for the INDUS-X initiative by highlighting the significance of collaboration. Dr Nikhil Agarwal, CEO of SIIC & AIIDE-CoE, IIT Kanpur, echoed the Indian perspective on defense collaboration for bilateral programs. On the American side, voices including Dr Neeli Bendapudi, President of Penn State University and Co-chair of the AAU India-US Task Force, and Dr. Barbara R. Snyder, President of the Association of American Universities, have lent their insights, shedding light on the potential outcomes of INDUS-X.

The core objective of the INDUS-X workshop lies in translating cutting-edge defense innovations into reality by means of startup-academia partnerships. This approach aims to strengthen the startup ecosystem and empower entrepreneurs. The workshop casts a spotlight on the intertwined roles played by academia and startups in defense innovation, aligning seamlessly with the overarching goals of INDUS-X—namely, nurturing teamwork, fostering innovation, and spurring job creation. Furthermore, the workshop celebrates the synergistic force propelling advancements in defense technology and global partnerships, all while maintaining a steadfast commitment to safeguarding the Indo-Pacific region.

Prof Abhay Karandikar, Director of IIT Kanpur, hailed INDUS-X as a monumental milestone that transcends geographical boundaries to bolster global security through innovation. He envisions this initiative as a beacon of unity and progress, fostering an expansive partnership through dynamic collaborative defense endeavors. By nurturing cooperation, the potential of defense technology is magnified, thereby contributing to a safer future. He further emphasized that INDUS-X stands as a testament to the potency of collective vision and collaborative action, laying the foundation for a future where security is boundless.

Professor Ankush Sharma, in charge of Startup, Incubation, and Innovation at IIT Kanpur, accentuated the role of INDUS-X in uniting academia, startups, and industry to drive defense innovation. He underscores the workshop as a model of collaboration, steering harmonious progress. This collective endeavor not only forges a defense ecosystem that safeguards and advances collectively, but also underscores the importance of seizing partnership opportunities in the face of transformative change amid India’s evolving defense landscape. Moreover, Prof Sharma underscored the significance of innovation, scaling up innovation efforts, and ushering in a new era of progress.

Dr Neeli Bendapudi, President of the Pennsylvania State University and Co-chair of the AAU India-US Task Force, highlights INDUS-X’s importance in advancing defense research, the role of higher education in nation-building and innovation, and the partnership between the two democracies. She also extended congratulations to India on the successful lunar landing of Chandrayaan-3.

Dr Ajay Kumar, Former Defense Secretary of India and Distinguished Visiting Professor at IIT Kanpur, emphasized the imperative of amending defense sector policies related to product testing and validation. He underscored the potential of translating academic innovations into defense applications through startups, while also underscoring the importance of initiating training and exchange programs to advance the objectives of INDUS-X.

The workshop unveils various notable concerns, including the absence of bilateral collaboration in translating research, challenges in promoting defense technologies, and the necessity for reciprocal training programs to bridge the gap between academic innovations and practical implementations. Dr Bindu Nair, Director of Basic Research at the US Department of Defense, outlines forthcoming strategies to expedite product development through academic partnerships.

Other speakers in the workshop, such as Ravi Pandey, Head of Technology Transfer at IIT Kanpur, delved into patent challenges in both India and the USA. They advocated for policy reforms to accelerate defense tech transfer and product development. Dr Stephen J Susalka, CEO of the Association of University Technology Managers, detailed the process of transitioning innovations from academic labs to practical products, shedding light on best practices in technology transfer in US universities. Dr Stephen underscored the role of University managers and trained manpower in Technology Transfer Office (TTO) and Incubators, bolstering the translation of academic innovations into startups.

Rajinder Bhatia, President and CEO of Bharat Forge Defense and Aerospace, along with Pavan Gill, Pacific North Regional Director at the National Security Information Network, US Department of Defense, raised concerns about hurdles in the trajectory of defense industry progression. They called for government support to recalibrate policies and address obstacles in product validation, testing, and the transition from general defense requirements to specific project needs.

Representatives from the MSME and Startup sector in both India and the US, including Ms. Aastha Verma, COO of Tardid Technology Pvt. Ltd.; Dr R Shivaraman, Co-founder of Big Bang Boom Solutions Pvt. Ltd.; Dr. Jeffrey Parker, CTO of Advanced Space Inc.; and Dr. Christopher Roscoe, CEO of Ten One Aerospace Inc., underscored the role of the INDUS-X program in facilitating access to global markets. They specifically advocated for the relaxation of defense export restrictions to facilitate international market entry.

Prof Abhishek, Co-founder of EndureAir Systems and Professor at the Aerospace Engineering Department, IIT Kanpur, alongside Prof. Vijay Narayanan from Pennsylvania State University, jointly moderate the workshop and provide concluding remarks. Their insights highlighted potential outcomes, including facilitating market access for defense startups in the US and India, funding opportunities, policy adjustments