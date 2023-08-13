Chishty Foundation from Ajmer Sharif, joins Global Faith Organizations at COP28 Global Summit in Dubai

Chishty Foundation, rooted in Ajmer Sharif, India, is participating in the COP28 Global Summit later this year, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Notably, Haji Syed Salman Chishty, Chairman of Chishty Foundation, engaged in deliberations during his recent presence in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

He had meeting with Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, the United Arab Emirates Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence. This took place in the Majlis assembly in Abu Dhabi, as part of the Dubai Convergence, where Chishty Foundation shall take part in the inaugural edition of the “Faith Pavilion” during the COP28 Summit. This innovative platform was initiated and introduced by the Ministry of Tolerance and Co-Existence, UAE Government.

Haji Syed Salman Chishty also engaged in a significant meeting with Afra Mohammed Al Sabri, Director General of the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence in Abu Dhabi, UAE. He interacted with senior officials of the Ministry of Tolerance as well.

The Dubai Convergence initiative, led by Unity Earth partnership, in collaboration with global faith-based organizations and distinguished figures such as Surender Singh Kandhari, Chairman, and Mrs Bubbles Kandhari, Vice Chairperson of Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara Dubai; Ben Bowler, Executive Director of Unity Earth Australia; Ms Audrey Kitagawa, President/Founder of the International Academy for Multicultural Cooperation, United States of America; and Mr & Mrs Jeff Ostler, Special Advisor to the Church of The Latter-Day Saints, UAE, alongside other social and environmental organizations from across the globe.

Scheduled to commence on November 30, 2023, the COP28 Global Summit promises to gather prominent individuals, including Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, who highlighted the significance of the Faith Pavilion at the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28). This platform will provide an essential opportunity to champion the role of religious figures and leaders of all faiths in addressing climate change.

The pavilion will offer a stage for these leaders to launch initiatives and share ideas that bolster worldwide efforts to combat climate change, thereby supporting the endeavors of nations and communities globally. This underscores the UAE’s dedication to inclusivity and recognizes the pivotal influence of religious leaders in confronting global challenges, particularly the repercussions of climate change.

The Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, leveraging its expertise in engaging religious leaders and its comprehensive plans, is eagerly participating in the activities and events of the Faith Pavilion at COP28, in collaboration with the Muslim Council of Elders and the COP28 Presidency. This approach echoes the ministry’s commitment to promoting tolerance, coexistence, peace, and human brotherhood.

The central theme of the Abu Dhabi meeting revolves around visionary leadership, unity among vulnerable elders, and celebrating the diversity of faiths, religions, cultures, and traditions with unconditional love and service towards all. This assembly presents an exceptional opportunity to engage with spiritual leaders from around the globe and collaborate on initiatives fostering unity and understanding.