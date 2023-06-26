China pushes Pakistan for military build-up at LoC; deployed heavy artillery

China has been helping the Pakistan Army build its defence infrastructure along the Line of Control (LoC).

China is providing key military equipment to Pakistan despite the country’s critical economic situation which might further escalate in the absence of any bail-out deal.

According to the reports, the Pakistan army is setting up Chinese unmanned aerial vehicles, and communication towers. The military is laying underground cables along the Line of Control.

Officials confirmed that Pakistan has also deployed SH-15 – a 155 mm truck-mounted howitzer gun known as a ‘shoot and scoot’ artillery weapon at some places along the LoC

Also Read US-India: Major critical technology collaborations for the future

China has supplied Pakistan with SH-15 truck-mounted howitzer guns. According to a report by Janes Defence magazine, Pakistan had signed a contract with Chinese firm North Industries Group Corporation Limited (Norinco) for the supply of 236 SH-15s.

Additionally, China is helping Pakistan build military infrastructure along the LoC, including building underground bunkers.

In recent years, China has been focusing on supporting and supplying military equipment to Pakistan.

According to the officials, China is also helping the Pakistan army set up military garrisons on the pretext of securing the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) road and hydel projects built in the Pakistan-occupied territory.

The revelations came even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the “dark clouds of coercion and confrontation casting their shadow in the Indo-Pacific” during his visit to the U.S.

PM Modi in his recent address in the US also raised such concern, asserting that there could be “no ifs or buts” in dealing with the issue.