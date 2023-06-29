Charting new horizons: India and the Philippines forge a strong maritime defence partnership

India and the Philippines are embarking on an exciting journey of collaboration in the defence sector, with a particular focus on the maritime domain. Through different initiatives including official-level interactions, resident Defense Attaché office in Manila, and the consideration of concessional Line of Credit, both nations are keen on deepening their defence ties.

India and the Philippines had the 5th meeting of the Joint Commission on Bilateral Cooperation in Delhi today (June 29, 2023).

Secretary for Foreign Affairs of the Philippines (SFA), Enrique A. Manalo, and External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, talked about expanding the bilateral ties and further strengthening partnership between the two countries in various fields.

The Foreign Secretary of the Phillipines had also called on the Vice-President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar during his visit.

In August 2022, President of the Philippines, Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., and Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, had expressed during their telephone conversation to forge a wide-ranging partnership covering the wide range of development sectors including agriculture, health and deepening of cooperation in the defence and security sector.

At the end of talks today, recognizing the strategic significance of maritime security, India and the Philippines have established a bilateral Maritime Dialogue to facilitate extensive cooperation in the maritime sector. Both countries acknowledge the growing importance of the maritime domain for their respective national interests, stated a joint statement issued in Delhi on Thursday.

This dialogue serves as a platform for exchanging expertise, sharing best practices, and jointly addressing challenges related to maritime security, disaster response, and hydrography.

According to the joint statement, emphasizing the value of maritime domain awareness, both sides have called for the early operationalization of the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the White Shipping Agreement. This agreement between the Indian Navy (IN) and the Philippines Coast Guard (PCG) aims to enhance information sharing on commercial shipping activities, contributing to improved maritime situational awareness and maritime security in the region.

Both countries recognize the mutual benefits of enhanced maritime cooperation and have expressed their anticipation for signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Enhanced Maritime Cooperation between the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and the Philippines Coast Guard (PCG). This agreement will facilitate greater collaboration in areas such as joint patrolling, information exchange, capacity building, and training.

Naval asset acquisition is a significant aspect of the defence collaboration between India and the Philippines. India’s offer of a concessional Line of Credit to meet the Philippines’ defence requirements demonstrates their commitment to supporting the modernization efforts of the Philippine Armed Forces. This assistance will enable the acquisition of advanced naval assets, further enhancing the maritime capabilities of the Philippines.

Joint exercises play a vital role in strengthening defence cooperation and interoperability between the Indian and Philippine armed forces. The expansion of training programs and joint exercises, particularly focusing on maritime security and disaster response, will bolster the proficiency and coordination of both nations in addressing maritime threats and crisis situations. Such joint exercises foster trust, shared learning, and operational synergy.

Defence Attaché (DA) & Military Diplomacy

In 2022 when the Philippines had signed the US$ 375 deal for BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles to be operated by the Philippines Marcos, there was no full-fledged DA at the Indian Embassy in Manila.

Sources in the defence and security establishment had confirmed that the proposal for increasing the number of DAs in the Asean region has been pending and the government is planning to fill the positions soon.

“With India focusing more on defence exports and military diplomacy the need for DA posted in the region is very important,” confirmed a source.

When the BrahMos deal with the Philippines was inked the DA in the Indian mission in Singapore was functioning as a non-resident DA.