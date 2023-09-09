Charting a Historic Course: The African Union Joins the G20 at Delhi Summit

The stage is set for a historic moment as the African Union (AU) is poised to become a part of the G20. President Azali Assoumani of Comoros has already arrived in New Delhi to participate in the 18th G20 Summit, a gathering that is expected to be renamed as G21 when the African Union officially joins the bloc.

The AU comprises 55 nations, and its inclusion in the G20 would mark a significant milestone, making it the second-largest group of nations within the G20, following the European Union.

Also Read G20 Expansion: The arrival of G21 with the African Union



Where is Comoros?

As reported earlier in Financial Express Online, Comoros is part of the Vanilla Islands. And for India it is very important in the context of the Indian Ocean. Vanilla Islands, a group of six countries which had joined hands in 2010 are located in the south-west Indian Ocean include: Comoros, Mauritius, Mayotte, Seychelles, Madagascar and Reunion.

About AU joining G20

Earlier this week, G20 Sherpas held a crucial meeting spanning three days, during which member nations reached a consensus on admitting the African Union. The formal announcement of this historic decision is expected to be made on Sunday.

However, it’s important to note that this announcement doesn’t signify immediate formal AU membership. The admission process is anticipated to take several months, culminating in full member status during the 19th edition of the G20 Summit, under the presidency of Brazilian President Luiz Inacio da Silva.

Prime Minister Modi has actively advocated for the African Union’s inclusion in the G20, reaching out to G20 leaders with this proposal. This move aligns with the AU’s request for full membership at the upcoming Delhi Summit of the G20.

From available public information, it’s evident that the African Union members collectively possess a GDP of approximately US$2.26 trillion. This would position the AU as the 11th largest economy in the world. Support for the AU’s inclusion in the G20 was already voiced by countries like Russia and the United States at the Bali Summit.

In June, Prime Minister Modi formally pitched the idea of granting the African Union full membership in the G20 to leaders of G20 nations.

Africa is currently experiencing remarkable economic growth, with six of the world’s 12 fastest-growing countries located on the continent. India emphasizes that, as a global economic forum, the G20 should not miss the opportunity to promote inclusive development by granting the African Union permanent membership.

Additionally, the G20’s outreach to the AU may serve as a strategic move to counterbalance China’s expanding influence in the African continent. Moreover, the global race to secure rare minerals essential for the future of energy underscores the growing importance of the African continent on the world stage.

Expert View

Sharing his views with Financial Express Online ahead of the expected inclusion of AU in G20, Ambassador Anil Triguynat said: “If India is able to persuade other G20 countries to admit AU as a full and permanent member and make it into G21, in my view this will be India’s biggest achievement. PM Modi has been personally invested in this and hopefully this will happen.”

Adding, “Inclusion of AU endorses equitable representation of Global South in a big way and will further enhance the reputation of G21 which is being threatened by the exponential growth of several other groups including BRICS.”