Chandrayaan Chronicles: India’s Lunar Odyssey and Geopolitical Significance

By Pooja Arora & Umesh Chandra Ajmeera

On the eve of September 6th, as twilight descended, anticipation swelled among the populace of India, eagerly awaiting the pivotal moment of Chandrayaan 2’s lunar odyssey. Comprising an orbiting vessel, a lander, and an intrepid rover, this celestial endeavor had enraptured the nation’s space aficionados. Sleep eluded them as they anxiously monitored the delicate telemetry of the Chandrayaan lander, with the Prime Minister of India joining in collective vigil. Alas, a blip materialized, vanquishing the soaring aspirations in an instant. Yet, amidst the ephemeral disappointment, the impending launch of Chandrayaan 3 now reigns supreme, heralding India’s resolute triumph over the minor setback of 2019.

In his Independence Day speech on 15 August 2003, Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee unveiled the ambitious Chandrayaan project. Launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in October 2008, Chandrayaan-1 marked India’s inaugural deep space mission with the objective of orbiting the Moon and deploying an impactor to its surface. A groundbreaking revelation emerged from Chandrayaan-1’s mission: the discovery of water on the Moon.

Chandrayaan-2, launched on July 22, 2019, was Chandrayaan 1’s follow-up mission by India to explore the Moon. It had a spacecraft made up of three parts: an orbiter, a lander named Vikram, and a rover called Pragyan. The main goal was to study the Moon’s surface, including its shape, minerals, elements, and the possibility of water ice. The mission was significant for a few reasons. First, it aimed to show that India could land on the Moon, which only a few countries have done before. Second, the mission focused on exploring the Moon’s south pole region, where the presence of water ice is speculated. Lastly, the mission helped advance technology by creating a lunar rover and testing different systems and instruments.

While the lander did not successfully land on the Moon’s surface, the orbiter continues to orbit and gather important information about the Moon. Chandrayaan-2 shows India’s dedication to space exploration and the desire to learn more about our closest celestial neighbor.

In a similar vein, the nation of India has undertaken the endeavor of launching Chandrayaan-3, thus embarking upon another notable chapter in its space program. The implications of this mission extend beyond the mere advancement and expansion of India’s aerospace initiatives, encompassing a broader purview that includes the realm of geopolitics (or more appropriately- regopolitics). This exploration into outer space bears significant ramifications within the geopolitical landscape fostering a discourse pertaining to the interplay between political power and the utilization of space resources.

The initial space race unfolded between the geopolitical rivals, the USA, and the Soviet Union, during the Cold War era. Its primary objective revolved around showcasing technological supremacy and gaining the coveted first-mover advantage in the realm of space exploration. While the Apollo 11 mission achieved a momentous feat with Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin setting foot on the lunar surface in 1969, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) was still in its nascent stage, hampered by limited access to crucial technologies due to geopolitical restrictions.

Fast forward to the present day, India finds itself striving to join the ranks of countries that have successfully accomplished a lunar landing, operating within a vastly transformed technological landscape. Israel’s Beresheet and Japan’s Hakuto-R missions also failed to land on the moon while China completed a landing on the far side of the moon on its first try with Change 4.

What sets the present space race apart is the emergence of a dynamic ecosystem where private enterprises are competing with publicly funded space missions in major space faring nations. This new landscape has sparked a race to both militarize and commercialize space, with private companies actively exploring asteroid mining, Mars colonization, and venturing into the audacious realm of space tourism. India has also launched its draft Space Policy 2023 encouraging greater collaboration between the private and public sector in space exploration.

Today, Indian universities and students design nanosatellites to assist with research while start ups are exploring new ways to create scalable technologies to colonize the final frontier. With adequate policy support, optimal utilization of talent, and imagination; there is no reason why India cannot compete and surpass Bezos’s Blue Origin or Elon Musk’s SpaceX. After all, the prime movers of India’s space program include Prof Vikram Sarabhai, Dr Satish Dhawan, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, M. Annadurai has taught time and again that one must dare to dream! India is already one of the leading nations that manufactures cutting edge, scalable and affordable space technology.

The moon has immense scientific worth, and such missions enable countries to conduct comprehensive research on lunar geology, mineralogy, and the overall composition of the celestial body. Through lunar exploration, scientists can get profound insights into the early days of our solar system and the evolutionary trajectory of Earth. Lunar landings stand as extraordinary technological feats, stretching the boundaries of engineering and space exploration capabilities. Such missions possess the potential to exert soft power, influencing international relations and fostering partnerships.

Certain nations also have a vested interest in lunar exploration due to the allure of potential resources, such as water ice, minerals, and helium-3. These valuable resources could be harnessed for future space missions, manufacturing processes, or even as viable energy sources. The moon’s strategic location and conceivable military applications make it an attractive planetoid to colonize. Establishing a significant presence on the lunar surface could offer strategic advantages, encompassing advanced surveillance capabilities or potential military installations. Lunar outposts may serve as pivotal bases for forthcoming manned missions to Mars.

India has been collaborating with the Global North and Global South on space missions. It has been disseminating crucial technology for space missions to the have-nots while sharing data collected from its satellites with some countries. India is now one of the few countries with its indigenous navigation system- NAVIC.

When India attempts its second landing on the moon, the world will be watching. ISRO’s greatest minds have evaluated the mission report for Chandrayaan 2. The mistakes therein will not be repeated. India’s ability to scale, commercialize, and yet deliver quality in its space missions has made it the envy of the world. Geopolitically, India’s rise and technological prowess is elucidated by ISRO’s persistence and dedication to land on the moon. The Moon is not the faraway mysterious satellite anymore. The day when Indian astronauts land on the moon to establish an Indian flag and base is closer than one can envisage. The nation awaits the landing of Chandrayaan 3 with glittering eyes and immense optimism!

About the Authors:

Pooja Arora, PhD Scholar, Jawaharlal Nehru University and a graduate of the London School of Economics.

Umesh Chandra Ajmeera, Ph.D. Scholar, Jawaharlal Nehru University

