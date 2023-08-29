Chandrayaan 3’s Historic Mission Patch: A Symbol of Lunar Exploration and India’s Energy

In the realm of space exploration, every detail, every symbol, holds immense significance. Among these, the mission patch stands as a visual testament to the aspirations, achievements, and spirit of a mission. Chandrayaan 3, the lunar exploration mission by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), has not only engraved its mark on the Moon’s surface but has also left an indelible impression in history with its captivating mission patch designed by Space Kidz India.

Financial Express Online talks to Dr Srimathy Kesan, Founder, and CEO Space Kidz India to learn more about the patch:

Following are excerpts:

Tell us more about the patch?

The emblematic patch encapsulates the essence of Chandrayaan 3’s objective – the successful landing of India’s Vikram Lander on the southern hemisphere of the Moon. The imagery resonates with the entire nation as it symbolizes India’s technological prowess and its determination to reach beyond Earth’s boundaries. This visual representation serves as a bridge between the Earth and the cosmos, embodying the profound human desire to explore the unknown.

Why did you create one?

A mission patch is more than just an insignia; it is a piece of heritage that endures through time. It immortalizes the mission’s goals, the challenges faced, and the victories achieved. The Chandrayaan 3 mission patch, in particular, captures the essence of India’s energy and positivity. It incorporates the Sri Chakra, a sacred geometric pattern with deep spiritual and cosmic significance. The Sri Chakra’s gravitational vibrations are said to resonate with the very fabric of the universe, and by including it, the patch speaks to India’s innate connection to the cosmic energies.

The celestial body that has long stirred emotions in the hearts of Indians is the Moon. The Moon is more than a scientific entity; it is an emotion, a source of inspiration, and a beacon of countless dreams. Understanding this emotional connection, Space Kidz India embarked on a mission to craft a patch that encapsulates the significance of the Moon in the hearts of the people. The design mirrors the Moon’s allure, India’s enthusiasm, and the remarkable journey that Chandrayaan 3 undertook.

Your company is the first one to create a patch for such an important mission. Is it just artwork?

Space Kidz India, a fervent advocate of scientific exploration, took this opportunity to contribute to the tapestry of Chandrayaan 3’s legacy. Led by a dedicated team, including renowned personalities like OK, the patch emerged as a manifestation of the spirit of curiosity, innovation, and unity that underpins the mission.

The Chandrayaan 3 mission patch is not just a piece of artwork; it’s a testament to human endeavors and the spirit of cooperation that defines the global space community. It is a symbol that India is poised on the precipice of scientific advancements, ready to share knowledge and data with the world. In this patch, every stitch, every line, and every curve speaks of the collaborative journey undertaken to further human knowledge and explore the cosmic realm.

As we gaze at this mission patch, we see the culmination of India’s energy, positivity, and spirit of exploration. It is a visual ode to the Moon’s emotion that inspires every Indian to dream, to explore, and to reach for the stars. This emblem, forever etched in history, captures the heart and soul of Chandrayaan 3 – a historic endeavor that illuminates the path for generations to come.