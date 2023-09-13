Celebrating Unity: India’s Role in the G-77 Plus China Summit

India has decided to make a change in its plans for the ‘G-77 plus China’ summit. Originally, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar was set to lead the Indian delegation to Cuba for this significant event. However, due to a special parliamentary session scheduled for September 18, all government ministers, including Jaishankar, must be in New Delhi.

As a result of this change, Secretary (west) Sanjay Varma from the Ministry of External Affairs is now leading the Indian delegation to Havana. It’s interesting to note that this would have been Jaishankar’s first visit to Cuba since becoming the foreign minister.

The ‘G-77 plus China‘ summit, taking place in Havana from September 15 to 16, is a gathering of developing nations. This group has grown over the years and currently includes 134 member countries. They hold considerable influence within the United Nations, forming the largest bloc of nations. The presidency of this group rotates, and India has previously held this position when it was the first president of the G-77 in New York.

Although China is not an official member, it often aligns itself politically with this group, leading to the commonly used term ‘G-77 plus China’ in official statements on various international platforms. Due to its loose structure, high-level summits like the one in Havana, involving heads of state, government officials, and foreign ministers, are not very common.

The unexpected announcement of the special parliamentary session disrupted Jaishankar’s plans. He had publicly expressed his intention to visit Cuba during a speech at the CII India-LAC conclave on August 3. His presence at the Cuba summit could have emphasized India’s role as a representative of the Global South. This gathering in Cuba is particularly significant as it occurs shortly after India hosted the G20 summit.

During its G20 presidency, India has been focusing on amplifying the ‘voice’ of the Global South in shaping global economic and monetary policies. Prime Minister Modi had emphasized this commitment on December 1, 2022, stating that India’s G20 priorities would be developed in consultation with both G20 partners and fellow Global South nations, whose perspectives are often overlooked.

G-77 + China

Due to its diverse composition, with 80% of the world’s population, the President of the G-77 has a vital role in keeping the group strong, united, and effective. Cuba took over the G77 + China presidency in January this year, marking its first leadership of this group. It faces the challenge of fostering international solidarity and making South-South Cooperation more effective.

Cuba supports a fair global trade system with transparent and inclusive rules. It also aims to ensure everyone has access to quality education and healthcare.

Throughout 2023, Havana has hosted significant meetings related to the G-77 + China, covering education, science, environment, culture, and tourism.

This week, representatives from around the world will gather in Havana, responding to President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez’s call. He highlights the summit’s importance in strengthening unity and addressing global challenges.

The theme of the summit this year is “Current Development Challenges: Role of Science, Technology, and Innovation” on September 15 and 16, 2023.

China’s anti-graft watchdog chief, Li Xi, will join the G77 summit in Havana from Sept. 14 to 16, followed by visits to Brazil and Egypt from Sept. 16 to 26.

The G77, formed in 1964, now includes over 130 members from Asia, Africa, and Central and South America.