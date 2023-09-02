Celebrating a new era in Space: Ananth Technologies and ISRO join forces for Aditya-L1 Programme

Ananth Technologies Pvt. Ltd, based in Hyderabad (ATL), a leading innovator in aerospace, has unveiled its partnership with Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in the Aditya-L1 Program. This collaboration promises to drive groundbreaking progress in space exploration and satellite technology, solidifying India’s place in the global space arena.

The Aditya-L1 Program, initiated by ISRO, centres its attention on studying the Sun and its effects on space weather, solar disturbances, and their repercussions on Earth. This mission, named in honour of the Sun God ‘Aditya,’ seeks to enhance our comprehension of our celestial neighbour and its influence on our planet.

Ananth Technologies, drawing upon its extensive experience in satellite systems design, development, and integration, played an integral role in the Aditya-L1 Program. ATL’s contribution included the manufacture of numerous avionics packages, encompassing a wide range of components such as onboard computers, Star sensors, Modular EED systems, payload DC-DC converters, and more.

In the context of the PSLV-C57 launch vehicle, ATL delivered 48 subsystems, including SARB, NGCP, Quad SBU, tracking transponder, and various interface units, while also overseeing the Assembly, Integration, and Testing (AIT) process. Impressively, the PSLV-C57 marks the seventh successfully integrated launch vehicle by the ATL team, with five more launch vehicles currently in the integration pipeline.

Dr Subba Rao Pavuluri, CMD of ATL, expressed his excitement about the Aditya-L1 program, stating, “This partnership signifies a significant milestone for us as we bring our technical excellence and manufacturing prowess to support India’s space exploration endeavours.” This collaboration underscores Ananth Technologies’ commitment to advancing India’s space technology capabilities.

ATL’s headquarters are based in Hyderabad, with specialized facilities in Thiruvananthapuram for the fabrication, assembly, testing, and supply of advanced electronic packages, computer systems, and various subsystems for launch vehicles, as well as launch vehicle integration. In Bengaluru, ATL has established extensive facilities for satellite manufacturing.