BRO to complete restoration works on Amarnath Yatra Track; route opens from 1 July

Border Road Organization (BRO) will complete the restoration works on the Amarnath Yatra track. According to the statement, the Yatra commences on 1 July.

Written by Express Defence
Amarnath Yatra 2023
Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) will also enable live telecasts of the morning and evening Aarti (Prayers) for devotees across the globe. PTI/File

Border Road Organization (BRO) will complete the restoration works on the Amarnath Yatra track by 15 June.

As expected, the Yatra commences on 1 July as the visitors will embark on the pilgrimage.

According to the BRO officials, the scope of work involves snow clearance, widening of the track, restoration of all footbridges, fixing of handrails, construction of break walls etc.

Earlier the Yatra track from Baltal to the Holy Cave was maintained by Public Works Department, Jammu & Kashmir.  Another stretch from Chandanwari to Holy Cave was maintained by Pahalgam Development Authority.

The tracks were handed over to BRO in September 2022 for maintenance and upgradation.

Besides, the government also reviewed the power supply scenario along the Baltal axis for the  Amarnath Yatra  2023.

The annual Amarnath Yatra began last year in June after a gap of two years due to Covid with the first batch of about 2,750 pilgrims setting off for the cave shrine amid high security.

The government is also gearing up for multi-tier security cover for Amarnath Yatra this year. Drones and cameras will be used for surveillance during Yatra to avoid any untoward incident according to the official.

First published on: 02-06-2023 at 18:43 IST

Stock Market