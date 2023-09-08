scorecardresearch
British PM Rishi Sunak unveils global efforts to counter Putin’s impact on Ukrainian grain

At the summit, the UK’s Prime Minister will emphasize the importance of world leaders demonstrating their leadership.

Written by Huma Siddiqui
Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak and his wife, Akshata Murty, being welcomed by Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey upon their arrival at Palam Airforce Airport ahead of the G20 Summit in New Delhi on September 8 (PTI Photo)

The UK’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is poised to address the G20 Summit in Delhi, urging world leaders to take a firm stance against Russia’s actions in Ukraine. The UK government seeks not just criticism but a clear denouncement of Russia’s war on Ukraine and an acknowledgment of the severe economic and humanitarian repercussions it has wrought, along with Moscow’s escalating isolation on the global stage.

Many G7 nations and the European Union have been pressing for strong language condemning Russia’s war on Ukraine to be included in the G20 joint communique set to be issued after the summit. However, Russia and China remain steadfast in their opposition to any reference to the invasion, while India is working tirelessly to mediate a compromise.

At the summit, the UK’s Prime Minister will emphasize the importance of world leaders demonstrating their leadership. This entails not only addressing the dire consequences of Putin’s war but also tackling broader challenges such as climate change and the stability of the global economy. The UK hopes that the G20 Summit will serve as a platform for meaningful dialogue and decisive action on these pressing issues.

In his address at the G20 Summit in India, the Prime Minister will emphasize the urgent need for global leaders to acknowledge Russian President Putin’s withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which has further isolated Russia on the world stage. This isolation must be counteracted to protect those whose lives have been marred by Putin’s unlawful actions.

According to an official statement issued by the British High Commission on Friday (Sept 8, 2023), families both in Ukraine and around the globe continue to endure the dire consequences of Putin’s brutal invasion 18 months ago. Russia’s actions have displaced 11 million people, manipulated global energy prices, and inflicted hardships on households worldwide.

It further states that in July, Putin once again demonstrated his disregard for the human impact of his decisions when he withdrew from the Black Sea Grain Initiative. This initiative, established in July 2022, allowed Ukrainian grain to be transported from Black Sea ports without fear of attack.

This agreement was a lifeline for millions reliant on Ukrainian grain exports. In its inaugural year, it facilitated the delivery of 33 million tonnes of food to 45 countries in need worldwide. Putin’s decision to terminate this initiative has disrupted global grain supplies at a critical juncture, particularly affecting vulnerable populations who suffer when food prices rise.

Since July, Russia has targeted or destroyed at least 26 civilian port facilities, warehouses, silos, and grain elevators. These attacks have diminished Ukraine’s export capacity by one third and eliminated enough grain to sustain over 1 million people for an entire year.

Tomorrow, G20 leaders will convene in Delhi to tackle the world’s most pressing challenges, including the rising cost of living driven by Putin’s actions.

The British Prime Minister commented, “Once again, Vladimir Putin is conspicuously absent from the G20, isolating himself in his presidential palace and ignoring criticism and reality. Meanwhile, the rest of the G20 is showing up and working collectively to address the aftermath of Putin’s destruction.”

First published on: 08-09-2023 at 18:38 IST

