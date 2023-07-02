Bridging Continents: India’s first foreign IIT campus in Tanzania to empower education and foster African development

The establishment of the first foreign campus of the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) in Tanzania marks a significant milestone in India’s Global South Initiative and underscores the commitment to strengthen educational ties between India and Africa. This development follows after a series of discussions and negotiations between the two countries. It is expected to be announced during the visit of External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, and holds great importance for several reasons. Both sides are expected to sign an MoU for establishment of the IIT Campus when India’s external affairs minister is there.

Firstly, the IIT campus in Tanzania will offer local students enhanced educational opportunities. The IITs are renowned for their excellence in science, engineering, and technology education, and bringing their expertise to Tanzania will enable students to access world-class education without the need to study abroad. This initiative aligns with India’s goal of providing quality education to students across the globe, empowering them to become future leaders in their respective fields.

Furthermore, the establishment of the IIT campus will contribute to the growth and development of Tanzania and the broader African region. By nurturing talent, fostering innovation, and facilitating technological advancements, the campus will create a conducive environment for academic and research pursuits. This will not only benefit students but also have a positive impact on the local economy, attracting investments and fostering a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship.

The move also highlights the growing engagement between India and Tanzania in various sectors, including defense cooperation. The recent meeting of the India-Tanzania Joint Defence Cooperation Committee resulted in the formulation of a comprehensive five-year roadmap, encompassing initiatives ranging from training and capacity building to maritime cooperation and defense technology collaboration. The establishment of the IIT campus further strengthens the bilateral ties between the two countries and promotes collaboration in multiple domains.

Capacity Building

Moreover, this initiative aligns with India’s broader strategy of capacity building in Africa. The establishment of the first overseas campus of India’s National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) in Uganda earlier this year demonstrated India’s commitment to providing quality education and technical expertise to African countries. By establishing foreign campuses of prestigious Indian universities and technical institutes in Africa, India aims to empower African students with the knowledge and skills required for socio-economic development.

This endeavour recognizes Africa’s significance as a preferred destination for African students pursuing higher education abroad. With Africa consistently ranking among the top destinations for African students, the establishment of the IIT campus in Tanzania and the NFSU campus in Uganda reinforces the educational ties between India and Africa. These campuses provide access to quality education, reduce the financial burden of studying abroad, and empower students to contribute meaningfully to their countries’ development.