BRICS Summit 2023: Unity and Collaboration for Global Growth and Sustainable Development

The upcoming BRICS summit is set to unfold in Johannesburg from August 22 to 24, 2023. This year’s summit carries the theme of unity, gathering 67 leaders from Africa and the global South, along with notable figures from regional and international organizations. The overarching aim is to amplify the voices of these regions, fostering collaboration through the BRICS-Africa outreach and BRICS-plus dialogues. This meeting holds immense significance as it addresses shared challenges and opportunities encountered by South Africa, other BRICS nations, and the global South as a whole.

The main summit on August 23 will be hosted by President Cyril Ramaphosa and this will be followed by the conclusion with the BRICS-Africa outreach and BRICS-plus dialogues on August 24. On Aug 22 Business Forum and the BRICS leaders’ retreat will take place.

South Africa, for the third time, takes the helm of BRICS in 2023, carrying the resonant theme: “BRICS and Africa: Partnership for Mutually Accelerated Growth, Sustainable Development, and Inclusive Multilateralism.” This theme underlines BRICS’ commitment to spearheading global progress by addressing key issues, including equitable economic growth, sustainable development, and greater representation of the global South in multilateral systems. These priorities are set to guide the chair’s agenda for the year.

The chair’s agenda for 2023 outlines five core priorities:

Equitable Transition and Climate Change: Recognizing the transformative impact of climate change on economies, particularly in energy sectors, the agenda emphasizes the importance of prioritizing economic welfare alongside environmental concerns.

Education and Skill Development: The agenda seeks to overhaul education and skill development to align with the future demands of industries and societies.

Leveraging African Trade Opportunities: The focus here is on harnessing the potential of the African Continental Free Trade Area to create new avenues for economic progress.

Post-Pandemic Recovery: In light of the pandemic’s aftermath, the agenda highlights the significance of bolstering socio-economic recovery and working towards the 2030 sustainable development goals.

Strengthening Multilateralism: The agenda places an emphasis on reforming global governance structures and involving women in peace processes to promote inclusivity.

Countries express interest to join the bloc

The heightened interest expressed by numerous countries in joining BRICS underscores the group’s steadfast dedication to its core values. These values revolve around championing the global South, advocating for multilateralism, spearheading reforms, and driving global economic stability and growth.

BRICS outreach/plus concept

South Africa pioneered the BRICS outreach/plus concept during its 2013 chairship. By inviting African nations to participate in the summit, South Africa sent a resounding message of unity within the global South. This inclusive practice continued through subsequent Summits until 2019, where each BRICS member held an outreach dialogue on the fringes of their respective summits.

China revived and expanded this practice during its chairship in 2022, extending it to foreign ministers’ meetings. This novel approach aims to enhance dialogue with like-minded nations, thereby augmenting the inclusiveness of the BRICS strategic partnership.

NSA Meet

In anticipation of the summit, South Africa has convened the National Security Advisors meeting, extending invitations to all 15 countries that participated in the foreign ministers’ gathering earlier in June 2023. By inviting the Friends of BRICS to the summit, South Africa is fostering global support for sustainable development, reinforcing the spirit of South-South cooperation.