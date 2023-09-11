Brazil’s bold vision for G20: Tackling inequality and promoting unity

The world’s gaze recently shifted to Brazil, as President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva articulated an ambitious agenda for the upcoming G20 Summit under Brazil’s presidency. Highlighting Brazil’s determination to address inequality across various dimensions, he laid out his vision for a more balanced and equitable world.

Inequality at the Forefront

In a press interaction in New Delhi, President Lula da Silva made it clear that inequality would be the central theme of Brazil’s G20 presidency. He vowed to tackle inequality along multiple fronts, including gender, race, education, health, poverty, and hunger. In his view, achieving global balance is imperative, and addressing these disparities is a collective responsibility.

A Founding Member’s Perspective

Highlighting Brazil’s historical connection to the G20, President Lula da Silva noted that he is one of the founding members of this influential forum. The G20 serves as a testament to the significance of a multipolar world, where nations collectively address global challenges.

Warmth and Transition

The President expressed gratitude to India for its exceptional organization of the G20 Summit and praised the warmth extended by the Indian people. As Brazil prepares to host the G20 Summit, President Lula da Silva outlined plans to leverage various cities in Brazil for a multitude of events, fostering a dynamic and diverse gathering.

Inviting Missing Leaders

Addressing the absence of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping from the recent summit, President Lula da Silva expressed a desire to invite them to the Brazil-hosted summit. And expressed hope that the next summit will take place in a world without conflict, highlighting his aspiration for a return to normalcy.

Energy Transition

Beyond the focus on inequality, Brazil intends to shine a spotlight on energy transition during its G20 presidency. The visiting leader underscored Brazil’s remarkable potential in clean energy production, with nearly 90 percent of the country’s electrical power generated from clean sources. He emphasized that Brazil could serve as a global exemplar in biofuels and clean energy, offering valuable insights to other nations.

Global Biofuel Alliance

President Lula da Silva celebrated the launch of the Global Biofuel Alliance during the G20 Summit. Brazil, alongside India and the United States, initiated this alliance, recognizing its potential to promote sustainable biofuel production and utilization. Given Brazil’s expertise in biofuels, this development is particularly meaningful for the nation.

(Photo: Ricardo Stuckert)

Multilateral Institution Reform

As part of its G20 presidency, Brazil will also champion the reform of multilateral institutions. President Lula specifically mentioned the World Bank and the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). Brazil aims to advocate for a reorganization of the UNSC, reflecting the evolving global landscape and ensuring more equitable representation.

Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Expressing his wish for the Russia-Ukraine conflict to conclude, President Lula da Silva extended an invitation to President Putin for the Brazil-hosted summit. He also reiterated his belief that there should be no impediments to President Putin’s attendance. The International Criminal Court’s arrest warrant against Putin, issued in March, would be a matter for Brazil’s judiciary to decide.

Complex ICC Issue

While President Lula da Silva maintained that Brazil’s judiciary would determine any action regarding the ICC arrest warrant against Putin, he questioned the ICC’s role and its selective approach to international actors. He pondered why countries like the United States, China, and India had not ratified the ICC treaty, unlike Brazil.

G20 Presidency

Brazil is set to officially assume the G20 presidency on December 1, with the next summit scheduled for November 2024 in the picturesque seaside resort city of Rio de Janeiro. President Lula da Silva’s vision for this presidency centers on addressing inequality, fostering unity, and contributing to a more balanced global order.

A Message of Unity

His vision for Brazil’s G20 presidency is characterized by a resolute commitment to tackling inequality in all its forms, promoting clean energy transition, advocating for multilateral institution reform, and extending an invitation for global leaders to come together in unity.