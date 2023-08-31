Brazil’s Ambitious Defense Modernization: Forging Strategic Collaboration with India for Akash Missile and Advanced Artillery Systems

Brazil’s pursuit of advanced military capabilities has taken a significant turn as it eyes a potential procurement of cutting-edge weaponry from India. The Brazilian Army Commander, General Tomas Miguel Mine Ribeiro Paiva, on Thursday undertook a strategic visit to the Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) facility in Bangalore. This visit underscored Brazil’s keen interest in acquiring the state-of-the-art surface-to-air Akash missile systems, which are manufactured by BEL and Bharat Dynamics Ltd.

Top officials of the Brazilian army have had meetings with the CMDs of BEL and BDL earlier this year at the LAAD DefExpo in Rio, Brazil.

The Brazilian Army Commander, General Tomas Miguel Mine Ribeiro Paiva, visiting for the first time observed an impressive display of firepower by the Indian Army in Rajasthan’s Pokhran. He took a keen interest in Indian-made weapons and equipment, supporting the self-reliance initiative. A combined arms exercise was carried out involving various units like armored vehicles, infantry, artillery, air defense, and aviation assets at the Pokhran Firing Range.

This collaboration between Brazil and India marks a noteworthy step toward reinforcing Brazil’s defense capabilities. Diplomatic sources have confirmed to Financial Express Online that this visit stems from Brazil’s aspirations to bolster its defense infrastructure. The Akash missile system, known for its exceptional performance across various altitudes, is at the forefront of Brazil’s acquisition plans.

However, the Brazilian delegation’s interests don’t stop at the Akash missile system. Top diplomatic sources quoted above revealed that the delegation is also exploring the acquisition of 155 mm Howitzer guns. Two Indian companies including Bharat Forge have already responded to Brazil’s Request for Proposals (RfP), indicating a promising engagement on the prospect.

Brazil’s ambitions extend to the development of a self-propelled wheeled artillery system as well. Earlier this month, Brazil issued a Request for Proposals (RfP) and request for tender (RFT) for a 155 mm self-propelled wheeled artillery system.

About the RfP

Brazil has recently released a formal request for proposals to acquire a 155 mm self-propelled wheeled artillery system. This marks a significant step as they look to replace a portion of their existing M114A1 howitzers. The Logistics Command, represented by the Brazilian Army Commission in Washington, issued this document. The aim is to acquire a few initial vehicles for evaluation, followed by 34 more systems to equip field artillery groups. The requirements include a high mobility truck chassis capable of carrying up to six crew members and various armaments. The desired range for firing these projectiles is up to 40 kilometers.

This project is a key component of Brazil’s overarching strategy to modernize its military capabilities. The endeavour also includes the acquisition of initial vehicles for evaluation, followed by the procurement of additional systems for deployment within field artillery groups.

The requirements for the self-propelled wheeled artillery system are rigorous, encompassing high mobility, robust chassis options, and the ability to engage targets up to 40 kilometers away. According to information available in the public domain so far Israeli Elbit Systems, French Nexter Systems, and local defense firm Avibras Industria Aeroespacial have responded to the RfP.

About Akash Missile System

The cornerstone of Brazil’s future defense framework lies in collaboration with India, as demonstrated by the interest in the Akash missile system. This indigenous air-defense weapon system is designed to neutralize threats emanating from diverse altitudes and weather conditions. Furthermore, the system’s compatibility with high mobility vehicles enhances its tactical flexibility.

The collaboration between Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) has yielded a remarkable synergy in producing the Akash missile system. With BEL’s electronics prowess and BDL’s integration capabilities, this joint effort is poised to reshape Brazil’s defense landscape.

High Level Defence Engagements

As the two nations explore synergies in the defense sector, they have embarked on high-level diplomatic engagements. Delegations led by Anurag Bajpai, Joint Secretary of India, engaged with their Brazilian counterparts to identify areas of strategic cooperation. Such efforts underline the broader scope of collaboration between India and Brazil, transcending the immediate military acquisitions.

In essence, Brazil’s strategic outreach to India for advanced defense assets showcases the growing partnership between the two nations. By embracing ‘Made in India’ platforms, Brazil is signalling its commitment to enhancing its defense capabilities through cutting-edge technology.