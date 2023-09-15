Boeing’s Robust Commitment to India’s Aerospace and Defence Evolution

India presently operates a diverse range of Boeing platforms, including 11 C-17s, 22 AH-64 Apache (with six more on order), 15 CH-47 Chinook Helicopters, 12 P-8Is, 3 VVIP aircraft (737 airframe), and two Head of State aircraft (777 airframe), solidifying India as one of Boeing’s primary defence markets. The Boeing – India relationship boasts several noteworthy milestones, including India being the first international customer for P-8 aircraft, the largest international operator of C-17s outside the US, and the pioneering integration of a U.S. weapon on an Indian fighter with the Harpoon.

Boeing leads among foreign OEMs sourcing manufacturing and services worth over $1 billion annually through its network of 300+ supplier partners in India. “No one has accelerated and built a network of supplier network capabilities such as we have built here in India over time, at least in the aerospace sector, among any of the foreign OEMs. In manufacturing, no one has more exports from India than us, we are the leader in that as well. We are committed to forging partnerships with Indian enterprises, including start-ups, to foster growth and maintain our leadership in Indian aerospace and defence,” Salil Gupte, president, Boeing India, tells Financial Express Online ahead of the 91st anniversary of Indian Air Force (IAF).

Following are excerpts:

With the government focusing on self-reliance, how is Boeing India contributing to the indigenous manufacturing capabilities of the Indian aerospace and defence sector?

Our joint venture with Tata Advanced Systems Ltd. (TASL), Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited (TBAL) in Hyderabad, is a state-of-the-art facility that showcases our commitment to Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat. TBAL manufactures aero-structures for Boeing’s AH-64 Apache helicopter, including fuselages, secondary structures, and vertical spar boxes for customers worldwide, including the US Army. More than 230 fuselages have been delivered by TBAL, with over 90 percent of the parts used manufactured in India, sourced from over 100 MSME suppliers.

Earlier in 2023, TBAL completed delivery of the first fuselage for the Indian Army’s six AH-64 Apache attack helicopters and shipped the first vertical fin structure for the Boeing 737 aircraft. Some additional examples of our collaboration with Indian suppliers to integrate them into our global supply chain network include:

Dynamatic Technologies has been manufacturing the ramp and complex aft pylon for Chinook heavy-lift helicopters, and P8 cabinets. They have recently won the contract to supply for the F-15EX Eagle II program. This is a first where aerostructures for the latest and most advanced F-15EX Eagle II will be made in India.

Rossell Techsys manufactures wire harness and electrical panel for the AH-64 Apache, and the harness for several BDS platforms including V-22 Osprey, CH-47 Chinook, F-15 and F/A-18 Super Hornet.

ASMOS HET Technologies manufactures electrical panel assemblies for the F/A-18 Super Hornet and F-15 Strike Eagle.

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) manufactures F/A-18 gun bay doors.

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) manufactures IFF (Identify Friend/Foe) and speech secrecy system for the P-8I.

Jaivel Aerospace has won a contract with Boeing to manufacture and supply aircraft protection system products for the Boeing T7A-Red Hawk aircraft.

In 2022, Rossell Techsys entered into an agreement with Boeing to manufacture and supply wire harnesses for the T-7A Red Hawk platform. Rossell will be manufacturing Electrical Wiring and Interconnect System (EWIS) parts and the deliveries will continue through FY 2032, covering a total of 84 unique parts. All parts will be manufactured at Rossell’s Center of Excellence (CoE) set-up exclusively for Boeing.

Jaivel Aerospace will manufacture and supply aircraft protection system products for the Boeing T-7A Red Hawk aircraft. Working with the Boeing teams in India and the U.S., Jaivel Aerospace has developed entirely new capabilities for this product range, for the first time in India. These products will be manufactured at the company’s manufacturing facility at Sanand Industrial Estate in Ahmedabad.

Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) in 2022, and Dynamatic Technologies in 2023 won the “Supplier of the year” award from Boeing, among more than 11,000 suppliers worldwide.

How is Boeing supporting the Indian armed forces to build the capabilities and capacities to serve existing platforms?

Ensuring mission-readiness for our customers and providing them seamless services and support on our platforms is an imperative for Boeing. Hence, we had set up Boeing Defence India (BDI) with an aim to provide holistic lifecycle solutions for defence customers in India. Cost-effective solutions, timely support, and flawless execution are critical elements of BDI’s commitment to the market and our customers.

We are working with the IAF and the Indian Navy (IN) to provide operational capability and readiness for the P-8Is, the C-17s, the Head of State aircraft and the Chinooks and Apaches. We support the IAF’s C-17 fleet under the Globemaster Integrated Support Program (GISP) that maintains high mission capability rates by providing them access to an extensive support network for parts availability and economies of scale. Boeing provides comprehensive C-17 Globemaster III training solutions for aircrews and loadmasters with advanced simulation, courseware and computer-based training. C-17 operators can practice the complete range of tasks required for tactical military airlift operations and humanitarian missions, along with mission rehearsal of all scenarios including emergency procedures. Boeing’s in-country C-17 training center has completed thousands of training hours for aircrews and loadmasters.

Boeing offers long-term Performance Based Logistics (PBL) solutions for the platforms, namely, P-8I, Apache and Chinook, with a promise to provide the armed forces the same level of availability we are currently providing on the C-17 fleet through our GISP program. Boeing also offers training as a service on simulators on these platforms, just as we do today for the C-17 platform. PBL strategies have a proven track record of transforming the legacy transactional support between Boeing and its customers, to solutions that increase aircraft availability, resolves Aircraft On-Ground (AOG) situations, and reduces the life-cycle cost of operating defence aircraft. A PBL contract guarantees engineering, technical and material support for our customers at any hour and any operating location. Essentially, it ensures the relevant parts, available at the required location and at the right time. PBLs translate to higher aircraft availability through better utilization of inventory and the requirement for fewer spare parts. Specifically, for India, a PBL strategy will help resolve operational issues and enable further growth of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, strengthening India’s national defence industry.

Notably, our offerings of the PBL solutions (Also referred to as Aircraft Support Agreements) include our digital offering, that goes by the name of Mission Accelerator (MA). MA helps enhance availability of platforms significantly by providing predictability in maintenance. It also helps in operations and training of aircrew.

Can you share an update on the additional P-8I and Apache for the Indian Navy and the Indian Army?

We believe there is a need for long-range maritime surveillance and Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) requirements in the Indian Ocean Region and the Indian Navy may have a requirement for more P-8Is, and we stand ready to support them. The production of the Indian Army’s AH-64E Apache helicopter has started in Mesa, Arizona, with deliveries expected in 2024. Earlier this year, Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited (TBAL) had delivered the Indian Army’s first Apache fuselage from its advanced facility in Hyderabad, India. The AH-64E Apache helicopters will be a force multiplier for the Indian Army, just as it is today for the IAF.

How is technology being used to modernize the Indian armed forces? Can you elaborate on initiatives focused on supporting the start-up ecosystem in the aerospace and defence sector?

Boeing is committed to supporting the need for a future-ready workforce that is diverse, entrepreneurial and agile in mindset, and is ready to take on the next wave of growth and serve the changing aerospace and defence dynamics in India for India, and the world.

The Boeing India Engineering & Technology Center (BIETC) started as a small base of engineers and technologists in 2016 and is today the largest of-its-kind engineering and capability centre outside of the U.S. Ever since, the company has made significant investments in building capabilities indigenously in the country, and has been driving innovation through high-quality and advanced aerospace work to support local and global A&D customers and the industry.

BIETC houses over 4,500 engineers and technologists across Bengaluru and Chennai encompassing capabilities in design engineering for aircraft structures and systems, production engineering, developing systems to test aircraft, and providing digital solutions to customers. In India, Boeing is driving innovation that is transforming the aerospace and defence sector as we know it, and we are proud that our team here is now an integral part of that Boeing global engineering fabric.

To leverage and contribute to India’s robust start-up culture, Boeing has concluded the second edition of the Boeing University Innovation Leadership Development (BUILD) program in partnership with seven incubators, namely, IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Gandhinagar, IIT Madras, IISC Bangalore, T-Hub Hyderabad, and KIIT Bhubaneswar. The program is aimed at encouraging university graduates and early-stage start-up entrepreneurs in India to develop ideas that can be converted into viable business offerings. Moreover, Boeing also hosts several innovation challenges through hackathons and programs like Idea to Product (I2P) for its employees. These initiatives keep the talent stimulated to be frontrunners in making air travel and its enabling infrastructure more efficient, safe, and effective for our customers.

Our vision is to help support the country’s focus on transforming talent and capabilities and drive continued innovation to help strengthen the global and local aerospace and defence sectors.