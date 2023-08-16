Boeing commences manufacturing E-model Apaches for Indian Army

US based Boeing Company has officially kickstarted the production process for the Apaches designated for the Indian Army, from its facility in Mesa, Arizona. The slated delivery includes a total of six AH-64E Apaches, which are being produced based on the specifications of the Indian Army.

It has been reported earlier, Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited (TBAL) successfully handed over the primary AH-64 Apache fuselage to the Indian Army. The fuselage was built at the TBAL’s advanced and state of the art facility located in Hyderabad, India.

Salil Gupte, President of Boeing India says, “The advanced technology embedded within the AH-64, coupled with its established track record of excellence, stands poised to elevate the Indian Army’s state of operational preparedness, substantially reinforcing its capabilities.”

Back in 2020, Boeing concluded the delivery of 22 E-model Apaches to the Indian Air Force (IAF), while simultaneously sealing a contract to fabricate six additional AH-64Es exclusively for the Indian Army. The slated delivery of the Indian Army’s Apaches is meticulously scheduled to take place during the course of 2024.

Christina Upah, Vice President of Attack Helicopter Programs and Senior Boeing Mesa Site Executive, expressed, “The AH-64E remains unequivocally the world’s preeminent attack helicopter, renowned for its extraordinary offensive capabilities and exceptional survival quotient. We are incredibly excited to be extending these remarkable capabilities to empower the Indian Army.”

During a prior conversation with Financial Express Online back in 2020, Michael M Koch, who held the position of Vice President for India, Defense, Space & Security at that time, had disclosed that a substantial proportion of supplementary components, encompassing the crucial fuselage of the helicopter, were slated to be manufactured indigenously in India. Koch had additionally highlighted the extensive participation of numerous Indian enterprises in the Apache Helicopter’s fabrication process. What commenced as a modest figure of 160 contributing Indian companies has now expanded to surpass the 200 mark, underlining the progressive amplification of indigenous involvement in crafting diverse constituents for the Apache helicopter.