Blade & Eve accelerate electric air mobility in Europe

Eve Air Mobility and Blade Air Mobility are joining forces to accelerate the adoption of electric air mobility in Europe, beginning with France. The companies have extended their partnership through a memorandum of understanding (MoU), with the aim of integrating Eve’s advanced electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft (eVTOL) or electric vertical aircraft (EVA) into Blade’s European route network. This collaboration represents a significant step toward transforming air transportation in Europe and introducing electric air travel to new regions.

The partnership between Eve and Blade signifies their shared dedication to revolutionizing the aviation industry and making electric air transportation more accessible. By combining their expertise and resources, the companies are committed to expanding advanced air mobility with innovative solutions that enhance passenger travel while driving significant environmental improvements.

Blade, which acquired the charter and scheduled flight operations of three major urban air mobility operators in Southern Europe, will focus on developing practical applications for Advanced Air Mobility (AAM). This includes identifying future routes in France and other European countries that can support AAM operations. Their approach aims to modernize the industry and establish the necessary sustainable infrastructure to bring electric aviation to reality.

Also Read Vietnam minister’s visit to India to strengthen strategic partnership

This collaboration builds upon Eve and Blade’s previous partnerships in India and the United States. In 2022, Blade India and Eve reached an agreement to deploy up to 200 eVTOLs in the country. Furthermore, Blade and Eve signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) in the year prior for operations in the United States, enabling Eve to provide up to 60 eVTOLs annually in the West Coast, New York, and Florida markets.

It’s important to note that the deployment of Eve’s eVTOLs in Europe is contingent upon receiving the required regulatory approvals and certification, as well as all parties entering into a definitive agreement. This collaboration between Eve and Blade represents their unwavering commitment to innovation, sustainability, and progress within the Advanced Air Mobility industry.