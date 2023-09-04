Biden’s Bilateral Diplomacy in Delhi: A Spotlight on G20 Summit Meetings

As the G20 Summit looms large on the horizon, a series of bilateral meetings are set to unfold on the sidelines of this global gathering in New Delhi. With over 10,000 delegates expected to convene, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will engage in bilateral meetings with several world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, President of Argentina Alberto Fernández and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.



The bilateral meeting between US President Biden and Prime Minister Modi, scheduled for September 8, holds particular significance. It epitomizes the enduring bond between two of the world’s largest democracies, the United States and India, and reinforces their shared commitment to addressing global challenges and advancing bilateral relations.

US President Biden’s interaction with Prime Minister Modi will take place against the backdrop of India’s current role as the President of the G20. During this exchange, both leaders are expected to deliberate on a wide range of topics, spanning efforts to tackle pressing global issues, the transition towards clean energy, and strategies to combat climate change. This meeting carries the potential to catalyze substantial international cooperation on these vital fronts.

Moreover, the meeting between President Macron and Prime Minister Modi, slated to occur post the G20 summit, is poised to be equally consequential. The discussions are expected to encompass a broad spectrum of subjects, with a focus on concerted efforts to tackle global challenges. Clean energy transition and combating climate change are expected to be at the forefront of their deliberations. This meeting underscores the pivotal role France plays in international climate diplomacy and its commitment to forging partnerships to address environmental crises.



In a testament to India’s growing diplomatic influence, Prime Minister Modi is set to engage in a dialogue with President Lula da Silva of Brazil. This meeting assumes additional significance as it marks the symbolic handover of the G20 Presidency from India to Brazil on September 10. As Brazil prepares to assume this role, this meeting serves as an opportunity for both leaders to align their visions for the G20 and reinforce the partnership between two emerging global powers.



The bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Modi and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina reaffirms the importance of regional cooperation in South Asia. Discussions are expected to encompass a range of topics, including trade relations, infrastructure development, and regional stability. This dialogue underscores the commitment of both nations to fostering peace and prosperity in the region.

Local Cuisine

In the midst of these high-profile meetings, the city of Delhi is abuzz with preparations. Chefs at hotels designated for delegate stays are meticulously crafting menus that showcase a diverse array of cuisines, ranging from street food to local and regional specialties. Delegates attending the G20 summit will have the opportunity to savor the rich Indian culinary traditions.

Special Gifts

Furthermore, careful consideration is being given to the gifts that will be presented to visiting leaders and delegates. Handicrafts, textiles, and traditional artworks represent India’s rich cultural heritage and will serve as tokens of the country’s warm hospitality.