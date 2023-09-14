BAE Systems and Larsen & Toubro Unveil the BvS10-Sindhu: Advancing All-Terrain Vehicle Capabilities in India

UK based BAE Systems and Larsen & Toubro (L&T) have joined forces to introduce the BvS10 All-Terrain Vehicle to India as part of the “Make in India” initiative. The BvS10 is set to undergo trials with the Indian Army later this month.

In this collaboration, Larsen & Toubro will take the lead in the Indian market, supported by BAE Systems Hägglunds, the Swedish manufacturer behind the successful BvS10 vehicle family.

Together, they’ve enhanced the BvS10 to align with the specific needs of the Indian Armed Forces, resulting in the “BvS10-Sindhu.” The programme aims to produce these vehicles at L&T’s Armoured Systems Complex in Hazira, along with integrated logistic support (ILS).

In an official company statement, Tommy Gustafsson-Rask, Managing Director of BAE Systems Hägglunds, stressed the BvS10’s capabilities, such as exceptional mobility, flexibility, and performance in extreme climates, which will be showcased during the upcoming trials. He also highlighted the partnership’s potential to expand into the Indo-Pacific market.

For Larsen & Toubro, this collaboration represents an opportunity to leverage their strong manufacturing and design foundation, combined with BAE Systems’ expertise. Arun Ramchandani, Executive Vice President & Head L&T Defence, sees the BvS10-Sindhu as an ideal fit for India’s challenging terrains and climatic conditions.

The BvS10 vehicle showcased at the Defence and Security Equipment International (DSEI) event in London features a Mobile Short Range Air Defense system (MSHORAD) configuration, highlighting its versatility as a modular fighting platform capable of accommodating various payloads to counter modern threats.

About BvS10

The BvS10’s articulated mobility enables optimal manoeuvrability across diverse terrains, including snow, ice, rock, sand, mud, swamps, and steep mountains. Its amphibious capabilities allow it to operate in flooded areas and coastal waters, providing transport for personnel, supplies, and mounted lethality to address contemporary threats.

The modular design of the BvS10 allows for easy reconfiguration to suit different missions, ranging from personnel transport to command and control, ambulance services, vehicle repair and recovery, logistics support, situational awareness, and vehicle-mounted support systems.

Currently in service in several countries, including Austria, France, the Netherlands, Sweden, and the United Kingdom, the BvS10 has also been ordered by the German Army. BAE Systems’ unarmored variant, the Beowulf, secured a contract with the U.S. Army for its Cold Weather All-Terrain Vehicle (CATV) program, with 110 vehicles set to be delivered over five years.