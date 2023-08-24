Arrival of Agniveers: A new chapter in national resurgence

By Maj Gen (Dr) Ashok Kumar, VSM (Retd)



‘Agnipath scheme’ was launched on 14 Jun 22 by the Central Government wherein the soldiers recruited under this scheme are known as Agniveers. Some inputs started coming in open domain about the likely details of the scheme even prior to the formal announcement of the scheme which drew applause as well as criticism on various counts.

Once the scheme was unveiled on 14 Jun 22 with broad recruiting norms and terms of conditions of service being made public, the debate continued wherein some argued that soldiers under this scheme will not be that efficient and will probably remain under some kind of stress due to only 25 percent Agniveers being retained after four years of engagement. The government improved certain facets of the scheme after the announcement and this has been a regular and an ongoing issue. It is hoped that continuous feedback and monitoring will be ensured so that the scheme becomes a ‘game changer’ for all three services in the times to come.

Now when the first lot of Agniveers have completed their training and are moving to the units, it is the right time to have a look at the potential of the Agniveer scheme of recruiting for an objective assessment. A closer look to these Agniveers once seen in the light of additional recruiting changes indicate that the defence forces are at the cusp of a major transformation. Some important aspects indicating positive contours are covered as under:

The sequence of the induction has been reversed. It was initially physical tests followed by the written tests which was leaving a lot of more capable candidates out who were capable of meeting even the desired physical standards but were screened out as Nowhere to be kept within manageable limits. The sequence of recruiting has been reversed wherein the written test is being conducted first to screen the No of candidates followed by physical and medical tests. The changed system has brought in the quality surge without compromising the physical and medical standards. In fact, conduct of recruiting has become more scientific, cost effective and manageable. There is now a scope of cutting down on some recruiting organisations as well.

The Agniveers have been imparted requisite training in lesser duration than their predecessors but there is not a single report which indicates lack of standards on any count. In fact, this Agniveer system of induction has forced the training institutions to adopt a more pragmatic method of training and leveraging of modern technological tools wherein each moment of time is being professionally utilised.

As per the current norms, only 25 percent of the Agniveers will be retained after four years of training and thus , the best among the lot will remain with the forces for a longer time. This will result in better junior leadership both during peace and war which is critically needed as the country is facing both external and internal threat. Majority of internal threats are sponsored by our adversaries and are well beyond the capacity of state police forces as well as the Central Para Military Forces. Invariably the armed forces are given the responsibility of being the last resort for any nation. Junior leadership becomes critical in both these cases as small team operations as well as independent decision making are key to success in such cases.

The enhanced quality of Agniveers for all the three services has come as a boon as major sophisticated weapons and equipment are being inducted into all the three services to include aircraft carriers, submarines, Rafale aircraft, S-400 missile systems to name a few. These will require high skilled, intellectually bright operators which will emerge from the Agniveer system of recruiting due to the written test being the first stage of screening and only the top 25 percent being retained thus enhancing the quality.

In a recent interview, the current COAS highlighted that the average age profile of units will reduce from 32 years to approximately 26 years with the induction of Agniveers over a period of time. This is one of the biggest takeaways from the Agniveer system of recruiting which has become an inescapable necessity as emerged during the Kargil conflict. We have the majority of our borders with China and Pakistan in the mountainous terrain including the high altitude areas which demand the highest degree of physical fitness and mental robustness both of the virtues being imbibed by Agniveer systems of recruiting.

The Agniveer system of recruiting has one of the best recruitments as it is treating the entire country as a single basket to draw the best. Each and every citizen of the country is being treated at par for these recruitments and only merit is being accorded the due priority and thus reflecting true all India representation which was needed to be adopted right after the independence. Had this been adopted then, our performance in the battles could have still been better.

There could always be some concerns towards 75 percent of Agniveers who are not going to be retained after completion of four years of service despite some priority recruitment having been offered by the Home Ministry and some state governments. It will be more apt if the Central Government enhances the retention of Agniveers to at least 50 percent as then all Agniveers will have equal probability of being retained or being left out. It is reasonable to assume that the Central Government may do the necessary tweaking as it has four years duration for the first batch to be ready for retention decision.

The other concerns related to those, not retained, are likely to join the anti-social elements is also not based on the objective data as such a thing has not happened anywhere in the World. In fact, Agniveers not selected for retention will become the bedrock of a secure, disciplined and motivated society for the national cause.

The arguments and counter arguments may continue but Agniveer systems of recruiting is in the process of recruiting the best available youth in the country wherein the first set of the Agniveers are passing out from the Regimental centres brimming with confidence and professional ability. These are best needed when the country is on the threshold of launching the Theatre Commands not only to handle the collusive threat from China and Pakistan but also in the process of securing its national interests at the global stage.

The author is a Kargil war veteran and senior fellow of CLAWS.

Disclaimer: Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of Financial Express Online. Reproducing this content without permission is prohibited.