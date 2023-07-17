Argentina’s need for Cruise Missiles: Exploring the potential of BrahMos

Argentina has expressed a keen interest in the BrahMos air-launched missile system, marking a significant step towards enhancing its defence capabilities. As Argentine Defence Minister Jorge Taiana arrives in New Delhi, talks are set to take place at the BrahMos Facility, highlighting the growing cooperation between the two nations.



The BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, a product of the Indo-Russian joint venture, has garnered attention from various South American countries, including Argentina, Brazil, and Chile. Financial Express Online reported earlier that at the recent defence expo in Brazil `LAAD’, multiple delegations from the region visited the BrahMos stand, demonstrating their curiosity about this indigenously developed missile.



The versatility of the BrahMos missile cannot be understated. It can be launched from a wide array of platforms, including fighter jets, submarines, ships, and land-based systems. Having already been inducted into the Indian Armed Forces, the missile’s operational prowess has been proven. As reported earlier, additionally, ongoing tests aim to extend its range beyond the current 290 kilometers, reaching up to 450 kilometers and even 600 kilometers. The successful test launch from the indigenous stealth missile destroyer, INS Visakhapatnam, stands as a testament to its effectiveness.



Argentina’s interest in cruise missiles stems from the need to bolster its defence capabilities. In an ever-evolving security landscape, possessing cutting-edge technology becomes crucial to safeguard national interests. Cruise missiles offer a strategic advantage, providing long-range precision strike capabilities, enhancing deterrence, and enabling swift response in critical situations. “By acquiring the BrahMos system, Argentina could significantly enhance its defence posture, ensuring the protection of its territorial integrity and national security,” explained a senior officer, who wished to remain anonymous.



The BrahMos Aerospace Pvt Ltd, has already made successful exports. The recent contract with the Philippines, worth USD 375 million, highlights the global demand for this remarkable weapon system. The Philippines Navy has acquired three batteries of the missile, with ongoing discussions for a land-based variant to fortify its army. This success paves the way for potential exports to other nations, after fulfilling necessary intergovernmental procedures.



Furthermore, the Indo-Russian joint venture behind BrahMos is regarded as a “precious gem” in the defence cooperation between India and Russia. This collaboration signifies the trust and expertise shared between the two nations, resulting in the development of advanced military technology. By leveraging this partnership, Argentina can tap into the accumulated knowledge and experience, further strengthening its defence capabilities.



Argentina’s interest in acquiring cruise missiles, specifically the BrahMos system, reflects its commitment to modernizing its defence infrastructure. As Argentina engages in talks with Indian officials, the potential for collaboration in this domain is promising.