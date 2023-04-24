Amidst China’s military build-up, Australia to build relations with India and Japan

As part of its efforts to strengthen regional architecture Australia’s Defense Strategic Review 2023 under the Albanese Government highlights the significance of expanding relationships and practical cooperation with major powers including India and Japan.

The review focuses on the need to grow the defence cooperation programme especially in the Indian Ocean Region as it is of significant interest to Australia.

According to an official statement of the Australian government, the Albanese Government’s response to the Strategic Review includes specific directions to Defence with immediate effect and to establish a comprehensive and methodical process for long-term and sustainable implementation.

The government has accepted the review’s recommendation for an inaugural National Defence Strategy in 2024. This will be updated biennially.

What does the Review say?

According to the just released report, the primary area of military interest for Australia’s defence is the immediate region in the northeastern Indian Ocean through maritime Southeast Asia into the Pacific. And the country’s northern approaches are critical for its security.

Growing concerns over China’s military build-up and its strategic intentions have also been highlighted in the Australian review. According to the review since the end of World War II, China’s military build-up is the largest and most ambitious of any country. And there has been significant economic development which has benefitted many countries in the Indo-Pacific and Australia too.

The review cautions of China’s lack of transparency and reassurance of its strategic intent in the Indo-Pacific region is a cause for concern. Though the public version of the report has not labeled China as a direct military threat, against this backdrop, the review has highlighted the need for Australia to continue to expand its relationships and practical cooperation with key powers, including India.

With its growing economic and military power, the review views India as a key player in the Indo-Pacific region. And to strengthen regional architecture and enhance cooperation in the Indian Ocean Region, the report has recommended that Australia must continue to work with India.

Australia, according to the review, is an important Indian Ocean state with the longest Indian Ocean coastline and also the region’s largest search and rescue area. The review recommends that Australia continue to expand relationships and practical cooperation with key powers, including Japan and India.

China

Australia has noted China’s assertion of sovereignty over the contested South China Sea ”threatens the global rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific in a way that adversely impacts Australia’s national interests.” And, China is also engaged in strategic competition in Australia’s near neighbourhood.

It acknowledges the need for engaging with China as one of the key players in the Indo-Pacific region. “Australia will continue to cooperate with China where we can, disagree where we must, manage our differences wisely, and, above all else, engage in and vigorously pursue our own national interest.”