The Centre has revamped Agnipath to open up the possibility of inducting more soldiers, who are enrolled in the scheme, into the regular cadre. It addresses employment concerns ahead of critical state elections, but may run contrary to the original plan of reducing the pension bill, writes Ritwik Sharma.

What are the changes in the Agnipath scheme?

LAST WEEK, THE central government announced an overhaul of the Agnipath scheme, a military recruitment process that was introduced in 2022. The Centre has now approved a two-year extension of services for 75% of the Agniveers or personnel who were recruited under Agnipath. The decision comes as 18,300 Agniveers from the first batch of 24,400 are set to leave the armed forces after completing their four-year tenure by December 31.

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The original scheme had a provision to retain one-fourth of the personnel, chosen on merit, and then absorbed into the three services of the armed forces (army, navy, and air force). The remaining 75%, who were supposed to exit at the end of four years with a contributory scheme package, are now eligible for another two years of service. However, there would be no ceiling on the percentage of recruitment after the two-year extension as all of them would be offered the chance to enrol as regular soldiers. Chief of Defence Staff NS Raja Subramani said that this would create an opportunity for all Agniveers to enter regular military service.

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How will the revamp impact the Agniveers?

AT PRESENT, MORE than 300,000 Agniveers, inducted when they were aged between 17.5 and 21 years, are at different stages of their training in the armed forces. Of these, 280,000 are engaged in the army. Subramani said those who choose to serve the additional two years—which Defence Minister Rajnath Singh referred to as a “second tour of duty”—will get increased salaries (`43,500 in the first year and `47,500 in the second, as against `30,000 for the first batch). Those who exit after the second tour of duty are entitled to an enhanced Seva Nidhi or contributory scheme package. Under the new arrangement, the government will contribute 70% and the Agniveers 30% to this scheme, whereas the contributions were split evenly earlier. The revised scheme offers seniority benefits that will improve the service conditions of Agniveers.

What is the rationale for the tweaks?

THE DECISION TO extend the tenure of Agniveers will provide the armed forces with experienced troops while maintaining a youthful profile, according to Subramani. When Agnipath was launched in mid-2022, amid a recruitment freeze in the armed forces during 2020-22 due to Covid-19 restrictions, a younger military force was identified as one of its core objectives. It was “envisaged that the average age profile of Indian armed forces would come down by four-five years by implementation of this scheme”. As a result, last week’s decision is being viewed as a reversal of that aim with the opposition Congress party calling it a U-turn. The timing is critical, in the context of recent protests stemming from unemployment concerns and led by Gen Z—a cohort the Agniveers also belong to. Besides, it comes ahead of high-stakes elections early next year in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Uttarakhand—states that are a major source of recruitment for the military.

How will the defence pension bill be impacted?

THE AGNIPATH SCHEME was also brought in to help reduce the defence pension bill in the long term. In the FY23 Union Budget, `1.19 lakh crore was allocated for defence pensions which further grew to `1.38 lakh crore in FY24. The main reason behind the rising pension bill then included the government’s implementation of One Rank One Pension scheme in 2015, with upward revision of amounts every five years. This apart, normal annual growth and adjustments in dearness relief for more than 3.4 million pensioners continue to add to the bill even though pension share as percentage of the overall defence budget has dipped from 23.6% in FY25 to 21.84% in FY26. With the tweaks to the Agnipath scheme, if a majority of Agniveers go on to serve six years with the prospect of regular enrolment, it will result in a higher number of recruits in the armed cadre who will then be eligible for pension. This will run contrary to the initial objective of containing the pension expenditure.

How does India’s armed forces strength compare globally?

ACCORDING TO THE Global Firepower Index, which evaluates military strength of nations, India’s active military personnel number around 1.43 million, ahead of the US and Russia (each has around 1.32 million) and behind China (~2.03 million). Nearly 50,000 retire annually. India’s army faced a shortage of over 100,000 personnel, as per data shared by the defence ministry to a Parliamentary standing committee last year. The Agnipath scheme, on the other hand, has been inducting 40,000 Agniveers since its launch four years ago. It remains to be seen to what extent the revised scheme can lead to absorption of Agniveers into the regular cadre. The Chief of Defence Staff has pointed out that the scheme would be reviewed periodically, raising the possibility of further tweaks.