Agnikul Cosmos forges ahead: Integrates inaugural launch vehicle with cutting-edge launchpad

Agnikul Cosmos, a space-tech startup located in IIT-Madras, has achieved a monumental stride towards its inaugural controlled flight. The company commenced the integration process of its state-of-the-art launch vehicle, Agnibaan SOrTeD (SubOrbital Technological Demonstrator), with its exclusive private launchpad situated at the prestigious Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR in Sriharikota on August 15, 2023. This remarkable advancement brings Agnikul one step closer to fulfilling its vision of providing reliable and affordable access to space.

The momentous occasion saw the presence of distinguished dignitaries, including officials from Satish Dhawan Space Center (SDSC), Sriharikota, and the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Center (IN-SPACe), alongside various Agnikul team members. The event marked the official unveiling of the Agnibaan SOrTeD launch vehicle, with A Rajarajan, Director of SDSC-SHAR, leading the proceedings. The unveiling took place at Agnikul’s Mission Control Center (AMCC) following the vehicle’s transportation to the site.

Agnibaan SOrTeD stands as a single-stage launch vehicle powered by Agnikul’s proprietary Agnilet engine – a groundbreaking fully 3D-printed, single-piece, 6 kN semi-cryogenic engine, symbolizing Agnikul’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of space technology. Diverging from conventional sounding rockets launched from guide rails, Agnibaan SOrTeD will initiate vertical liftoff and adhere to a predefined trajectory while executing precisely orchestrated maneuvers during its flight. These flight events have been meticulously designed to validate essential technologies crucial for the success of the company’s upcoming orbital flights. Agnikul anticipates the completion of its first flight within the upcoming weeks.

Agnikul’s suborbital and orbital mission plans

Agnikul made history on November 25, 2022, by inaugurating India’s premier launchpad and mission control center at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre. This cutting-edge facility serves as the base from which Agnikul plans to execute its ambitious suborbital and orbital missions in the years ahead.

“This suborbital mission serves as a validation of Agnikul’s proprietary autopilot, navigation, and guidance algorithms. It also serves as a crucial trial for gauging the launchpad’s preparedness for more ambitious undertakings. Our mission control center is located right next to the historic SLV launch complex from which India’s first orbital flight led by Dr APJ Kalam Sir was achieved. Having the opportunity to attempt our first flight from this area is a true honor, and we are grateful to IN-SPACe and ISRO for all the encouragement and support,” said Srinath Ravichandran, Co-founder & CEO of Agnikul.

“Delighted to witness Agnikul’s impressive progress thus far. They have our best wishes for a successful first flight and continued activities,” expressed A Rajarajan, Director of SDSC-SHAR, at the event where the vehicle was unveiled for the first time.

Moin SPM, Co-founder and COO of Agnikul, highlighted the team’s excitement as their vehicle took its place on the launchpad, poised for its journey to the skies. “Building a launch vehicle involves integrating diverse systems and bringing together various teams spanning different disciplines, all united towards a common goal. This vehicle standing on the launchpad is a testament to everyone’s hard work within the team,” he stated.

Founded in 2017 by Srinath Ravichandran, Moin SPM, and Prof SR Chakravarthy from IIT Madras, Agnikul’s primary mission is to democratize space exploration, making it accessible and cost-effective. The company is firmly committed to aligning with the visionary goal of the Honorable Prime Minister to nurture the development of a self-reliant India (Aatmanirbhar Bharat) in the realm of space technology.

It was the first Indian firm to secure an agreement with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in December 2020. This groundbreaking agreement, facilitated under the IN-SPACe initiative, granted Agnikul unprecedented access to ISRO’s profound expertise and cutting-edge facilities. These invaluable resources are instrumental in the realization of Agnikul’s ambitious projects, including the Agnibaan launch vehicle and its associated launchpads.