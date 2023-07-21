Advancing Nuclear Medicine: BRICS Forum for Global Healthcare Progress

Ahead of the upcoming BRICS Health Ministers’ Meeting in South Africa, an International BRICS Expert Forum on Nuclear Medicine recently convened in Moscow, bringing together over 200 representatives from Russia, Brazil, India, China, and South Africa. The forum, organized by the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation and the Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation, played a pivotal role in fostering collaboration and sharing experiences among specialists in nuclear medicine.

Role of Expert Forum

The Expert Forum’s primary focus lies in exchanging cutting-edge scientific developments in radionuclide diagnostics and therapy of significant diseases. Key areas of discussion include the advancement and production of medical devices, innovative radiopharmaceutical drugs, and the training of highly skilled personnel. With the shared goal of enhancing citizens’ quality of life and increasing life expectancy, the forum serves as a vital platform to streamline cooperation and advancements in nuclear medicine across BRICS nations.

During the event, participants from prestigious research medical centers and state authorities in radioisotope product manufacturing gathered to discuss ways to establish the BRICS Nuclear Medicine Working Group. Additionally, they explored creating a professional communication platform to implement advanced technology in nuclear medicine. Developing a national and international legal framework for the seamless transportation of radiopharmaceuticals and medical devices containing radionuclides was also a significant item on the agenda.

Mikhail Murashko, Minister of Health of the Russian Federation, emphasized the importance of nuclear medicine in modern healthcare. As one of the largest suppliers of radiopharmaceuticals, Russia is keen on consolidating efforts to implement nuclear medicine advancements in practical healthcare across BRICS countries. He emphasized the need for greater interaction between medical centers specializing in oncological, cardiological, endocrine, and other diseases, where nuclear medicine plays a crucial role.

Igor Obrubov, Director General of Rusatom Healthcare JSC (ROSATOM), expressed ROSATOM’s commitment to developing medical nuclear technology as a strategic activity area. He emphasized the significance of collaborative projects with friendly nations to advance nuclear medical technology for the betterment of global healthcare.

During a press briefing, Rafael Lopez, President of the Brazilian Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging, lauded nuclear medicine as a driving force in innovative technology for increasing life expectancy. He stressed the importance of international cooperation to develop these technologies, capitalizing on the advanced experiences of the BRICS countries.

The forum’s first day took place in Moscow, while the second day is scheduled to occur at the AF Tsyb Medical Radiological Research Center in Obninsk, part of the National Medical Research Center of Radiology under the Ministry of Health of Russia.

In conclusion, the International BRICS Expert Forum on Nuclear Medicine stands as a landmark event in advancing healthcare across nations. By fostering cooperation and knowledge exchange, it paves the way for groundbreaking progress in nuclear medicine, thereby contributing to the betterment of global healthcare and a brighter future for all citizens.

Research Medical Centers present

Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), Molecular Imaging, Society of Nuclear Medicine of India, Brazilian Nuclear Energy Research Institute (IPEN); Indian Board of Radiation and Isotope Technology (BRIT), South African Society of Nuclear Medicine (SASNM), NTP Radioisotopes SOC Ltd. (South Africa), iThemba LABS (South Africa), China Isotope and Radiation Corporation (CIRC), Brazilian Society of Nuclear Medicine and Chinese Society of Nuclear Medicine (CSNM).