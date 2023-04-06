Action on ‘Khalistani’ in the UK a must: MEA Spokesperson 

The Ministry’s statement came in the aftermath of a serious security breach outside the Indian High Commission in the United Kingdom, which resulted in an untoward incident, with separatist and extremist elements pulling down the Tricolour from the building’s first-floor balcony.

Why is there no arrest by the UK government in this case?

“We accept the action by the host country [UK],” said Arindam Bagchi, MEA Spokesperson in a response to the question.

The Government of India called for the strictest action against the radicals. A group of Khalistan supporters waved separatist flags and chanted pro-Khalistani slogans as they grabbed India’s national flag flying atop the mission in London, leading to an arrest related to the violent disorder.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs said it finds unacceptable the indifference of the UK Government to the security of Indian diplomatic premises and personnel.

It also raises serious questions about the UK police’s response as the Khalistani extremists are still at large.

On being asked why there is a delay in nabbing those radicals the MEA said: “We have conveyed our expectation to the UK government that perpetrators must be booked.”

So far, the UK government has arrested a UK-based asylum seeker, ‘Avtar Singh Khanda’ for pulling down Indian Flag at Embassy in London. The majority of the Khalistani extremists belong to the terrorist group– the Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF).

It should not be business as usual as it will hurt India’s policy response and image, foreign policy experts comment.