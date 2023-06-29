Accelerating progress: Jaitapur Nuclear Power Reactors poised for success

The construction of the 1,650 MW nuclear power reactors at Jaitapur in Maharashtra is once again being pushed, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi heads to France next month.

Both India and France are determined to resolve the technical, financial, and liability issues surrounding the project.

Background

Plans are to construct six 1,650 MW nuclear power plants at Jaitapur, Ratnagiri. And once completed, these are expected to become India’s largest nuclear power site with a 9,900 MW capacity. Both sides are keen to expedite the installation of the nuclear power reactors at Jaitapur.

In 2021, according to information in the public domain, the French company EDF made a legally binding offer to the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) to construct six European Pressurized Reactors (EPRs) at Jaitapur. This was followed by a visit of a high-level EDF team to India in May 2022 and had extensive discussions with NPCIL representatives. This exchange of expertise and insights paved the way for further collaboration, instilling confidence in the project’s future prospects.

By ensuring the success of this venture, both nations can unlock a multitude of benefits. Jaitapur will provide affordable, low-carbon energy, empowering India’s sustainable growth and reducing its carbon footprint. Additionally, the collaboration between NPCIL and EDF solidifies technological advancements, leading to improved safety measures and fostering international cooperation in the nuclear energy sector.

As the owner and future operator of the plant, NPCIL will be in charge of the construction and commissioning of the units as well as obtaining all required permits and consents in India. And this includes certification of the EPR technology by the Indian nuclear regulator.

By aligning their objectives and accelerating progress, India and France are poised to create a model of successful collaboration in the nuclear energy sector.