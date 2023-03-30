Aatmanirbhar Bharat: Defence Ministry inks deal with BEL to boost Indian Navy with indigenous fire control systems

The Defence Ministry on Thursday signed a contract with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) for the procurement of 13 Lynx-U2 Fire Control Systems for the Indian Navy at a total cost of over Rs 1,700 crore.

The purchase was under the Buy Indian– IDMM (Indigenously Designed Developed and Manufactured)} category.

What is the Lynx-U2 System?

The Lynx-U2 System is a Naval Gun Fire Control System designed and developed indigenously. It is capable of accurately tracking and engaging targets amidst sea clutter as well as air/surface targets.

The 4th generation (completely indigenous systems) will be installed on New Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels to be built indigenously at Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers and Goa Shipyard Limited.

Also Read Indian Navy announces instituting two trophies in memory of General Bipin Rawat



Employment of two lakh man-days!

This move will generate employment of two lakh man-days over a period of four years and encourage active participation of various Indian industries, including MSMEs, thus significantly contributing to the government’s efforts to achieve ‘Aatmanirbharta’ in defence, said the ministry of defence.