A grand stage set: 77th Independence Day celebrations led by PM Modi at iconic Red Fort

With the grand backdrop of Delhi’s iconic Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the National Flag on August 15, 2023, leading the nation in commemorating the 77th Independence Day. And deliver a momentous address that marks the culmination of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations. These celebrations, launched by the Prime Minister in 2021, aim to rejuvenate the nation’s spirit and work towards his vision of transforming India into a developed nation by 2047.

Diverse Gathering of Special Guests

In an embodiment of ‘Jan Bhagidari’ – people’s participation, around 1,800 individuals from varied backgrounds across the nation have been specially invited as esteemed guests to witness the ceremony. This year, the guest list has expanded significantly, encompassing over 400 Sarpanches from vibrant villages, 250 participants from the Farmer Producer Organisations scheme, 50 each from schemes like Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi and Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana, 50 dedicated construction workers from the Central Vista Project, and more. These guests will also visit the National War Memorial and meet Minister of State Defence Ajay Bhatt during their stay in Delhi.

Symbolic Attire: 75 Couples from Every State/Union Territory Invited

Seventy-five couples, representing each State/Union Territory, will grace the event in their traditional attire, contributing to the rich tapestry of cultural diversity. Their presence amplifies the unity that marks the celebration of this important day.

Capturing Memories: Selfie Points Highlight Government Initiatives

Dedicated selfie points at various locations, including iconic landmarks like the India Gate and Raj Ghat, allow attendees to capture memories that reflect the diverse government initiatives. From ‘Vaccine & Yoga’ to ‘Skill India’ and ‘Swachh Bharat’, these installations embody the progress and aspirations of the nation. An online selfie contest on the MyGov portal will engage people in sharing their snapshots and offer them a chance to win prizes.

Digital Elegance: Streamlined E-Invitations

Modernizing the invitation process, all official invitations have been sent through the online ‘aamantran’ portal. With over 17,000 e-invitations issued, this approach reflects the evolving dynamics of communication.

Unfolding the Ceremony: A Majestic Sequence

Upon arriving at the Red Fort, the Prime Minister will be welcomed by distinguished figures, including defence minister Rajnath Singh. He will then proceed to the Saluting Base, where a combined Inter-Services and Delhi Police Guard will honor him with a general salute. The event will feature a Guard of Honour comprising personnel from the Army, Air Force, Navy, and Delhi Police, symbolizing the unity and strength of the nation’s defense forces.

Unveiling the Tricolour: A Moment of Pride

The National Flag will be unfurled with grace and honor, accompanied by a ‘Rashtriya Salute’. The synchronized unfurling will be complemented by a 21 Gun Salute, executed by the valiant gunners of the 8711 Field Battery (Ceremonial). This poignant moment signifies the nation’s resilience and commitment to its principles.

Resounding Voices: Prime Minister’s Address and Anthem

Following the unfurling of the National Flag, the Prime Minister will address the nation, resonating with the spirit of freedom and progress. The stirring conclusion of his speech will be marked by the NCC cadets singing the National Anthem, representing the fervor of a united India.

Floral Symphony: Helicopter Shower and Floral Embellishments

A poetic shower of flower petals, orchestrated by Indian Air Force helicopters, will cascade over the venue, enhancing the ethereal atmosphere. Additionally, the G-20 logo will be a part of the floral adornments at the Red Fort, adding a global touch to the occasion.

The stage is set for an unforgettable 77th Independence Day celebration at the Red Fort, where history, culture, and progress converge to reflect the nation’s journey towards a brighter future.