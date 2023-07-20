A Defence Partnership between India and Argentina￼

By Dr Aparaajita Pandey

As India assumes its rightful role as a defence manufacturer and provider, it is only right that Argentina and India look for synergies to build upon. As Argentina is also working towards being a part of BRICS, greater collaboration between the two countries would be mutually beneficial. Argentina is also attempting to build its defence capabilities, and India would prove to be a great option and an alternative from the traditional defence partner – the US, and the largest trading partner which is now China.

Argentina much like most Latin American countries enjoy conditions free of external conflict. Major conflicts between even hostile neighbours are distant memories. The Treaty of Tlatelolco, signed by all the region’s nations in 1967, banned nuclear weapons from the region and was ratified by the nuclear powers. Most of the region voted for the 2013 UN Arms Trade Treaty, though organized crime continues to ravage several countries. There are very few disputes – mainly over borders and resources – within the region, and none of these threaten the peace. Security policy therefore is more focused on protection of natural resources and control of criminal movements and the illicit narcotics industry for most of Latin America, although that is still a relatively small threat when it comes to Argentina.

New threats have now started to make themselves known for Argentina. While China is one of the mail economic partners of the country it also poses a threat with IUU fishing in the region. Argentina is also a part of the lithium triangle which is an area rich in Lithium that is split between Argentina, Bolivia, and Chile; which comes with a host of its own security concerns. In this situation India and Argentina stand to benefit from a close association. Defence production collaboration with LAC countries can be beneficial to India, since there will be no ideological strings attached and can form a valuable part of the government’s Atmanirbhar initiative.

India and Argentina signed an MoU on Defence Cooperation in February 2019 when the former Argentine President Mauricio Macri visited India. The MoU lays down the areas of cooperation between the Ministry of Defence of Argentina and that of India. There has been cooperation in space (Argentina’s nano satellite launched by India in 2007); nuclear technology (Agreement of 2010 and Fission Molly Project); lithium mining; and on Antarctica (the secretariat of the Antarctic Treaty, of which both are members, is Buenos Aires). Argentina has an extensive coastline and a dispute with the UK over the offshore archipelago of the Falkland Islands, over which there was a brief armed conflict in 1982. Though the matter is being handled through diplomacy, the Argentinean forces are kept on alert to defend offshore interests. Keeping these in mind, some sectors have emerged as potential areas of engagement.

Tactical bullet proof personnel armour, hard armour plates, possibility of TOT to manufacture/assemble of helmets in Argentina, TOT for producing emulsions for explosives, Argentina’s shipyards TADANDOR’s infrastructure development as well as partner for modernisation and submarine repair projects, TOT and machinery to produce hand grenades and 38mm cartridges and to shift liquid chemical agents to solid pellets.

The major areas of acquisition which are likely in the future, as the situation improves economically, would relate to fighter interceptor aircraft, ocean patrol vessels for the navy and high mobility armoured vehicles for land forces and security forces. Surveillance platforms both unmanned as well as land-based radar systems, and coastal security could be pursued.

Argentina has extensive deposits of the strategic mineral, lithium, which is on the Chinese radar. Space and civil nuclear cooperation are other areas of tremendous potential. Argentina has not given up its formal claim to the British ruled Malvinas (Falkland Islands) in the South Atlantic. Its capabilities for offshore oceanic claims, as well as in the Antarctic, provide interesting possibilities for collaboration.

Argentina and India should look at greater collaboration in the future and explore mutually beneficial areas especially in the defense sector.

Author has a PhD in Latin American Studies from Jawaharlal Nehru University. Disclaimer: Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of Financial Express Online. Reproducing this content without permission is prohibited.

