FMCG major Dabur India on Thursday moved the Delhi High Court challenging the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India’s (FSSAI) order directing it to stop the sale of food products carrying claims such as “100% Pure”, “100% Natural”, “100% Purity Guaranteed” and “100% Organic”.

Senior Advocate Sandeep Sethi, appearing for the company, mentioned the matter for urgent listing before a Division Bench. The Bench accepted the request and agreed to hear the petition on an urgent basis. The matter is likely to be heard on Friday.

The legal challenge comes days after FSSAI directed Dabur to immediately halt the sale of its honey, apple cider vinegar, virgin coconut oil, sesame oil, cow ghee, coconut water, coconut milk and other food products carrying “100%” claims. The regulator said such claims are ambiguous, unverifiable and likely to mislead consumers, making them violative of the Food Safety and Standards (Advertising and Claims) Regulations, 2018.

FSSAI also alleged that some products were marketed or labelled in violation of the Organic Foods Regulations, 2017, including the use of the Jaivik Bharat logo without a valid organic endorsement. It further said Dabur Hommade Coconut Milk carried a “100% Purity” claim, which is not permitted for compound foods under the advertising and claims regulations.

According to the regulator, it had earlier directed the company to discontinue the disputed claims but found its corrective action unsatisfactory. FSSAI ordered Dabur to immediately stop the sale of the identified products and any other food products carrying misleading “100%” claims, and submit an Action Taken Report within 15 days.