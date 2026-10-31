The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved five proposed transactions across the food services, renewable energy, power infrastructure, financial services and telecommunications sectors, including acquisitions involving Aditya Birla Renewables, Adani Energy Solutions, Prosus and Vodafone Group.

The approvals cover a range of mergers and acquisitions involving major domestic and international companies, according to separate announcements issued by the competition regulator on Saturday.

Devyani-Sapphire merger to create restaurant business with over 3,000 stores

Among the key approvals is the proposed merger of Sapphire Foods India Limited with Devyani International Limited, which would bring two major operators of KFC and Pizza Hut outlets in India under a single corporate structure.

“The Proposed Combination envisages merger of Sapphire Foods India Limited (Sapphire) with and into Devyani International Limited (Devyani) and certain related transactions,” the CCI said.

Announced earlier this year, the merger is expected to create a restaurant business operating more than 3,000 stores globally, with an annualised turnover of around Rs 8,000 crore.

Aditya Birla Renewables gets nod for Rs 17,200 crore Shell energy business deal

In the renewable energy sector, the regulator approved Aditya Birla Renewables Limited’s proposed acquisition of the entire share capital of Solenergi Power Private Limited from Shell Overseas Investment BV.

“The proposed combination relates to acquisition of 100% of the issued share capital of the Target by the Acquirer from Shell Overseas Investment B.V. (Seller),” the CCI said.

The transaction, valued at approximately Rs 17,200 crore when announced in July, includes Shell’s Sprng Energy renewable energy business in India.

CCI clears Adani Energy Solutions’ Rs 3,050 crore IntelliSmart acquisition

The CCI also cleared Adani Energy Solutions Limited’s proposed acquisition of IntelliSmart Infrastructure Private Limited for Rs 3,050 crore. IntelliSmart is being acquired from the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) and Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL).

“The Proposed Combination envisages the acquisition of 100% of the equity share capital of the Target by the Acquirer,” the regulator said.

The acquisition is expected to strengthen Adani Energy Solutions’ presence in India’s smart electricity metering sector.

Prosus subsidiary gets approval to acquire stake in Navi

In the financial services segment, the CCI approved the acquisition of a certain shareholding in Navi Limited by MIH Payments Holdings BV, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Prosus NV.

Founded by Sachin Bansal, Navi offers financial services through a consumer-facing mobile application.

French firm Vega gets nod to acquire 16.2% stake in Vodafone

The fifth approval relates to French company Vega SAS’s acquisition of a 16.2% stake in Vodafone Group PLC.

Vodafone operates telecommunications businesses across Europe and Africa and has a presence in India through Vodafone Idea Limited.