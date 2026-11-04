BSE Ltd on Wednesday reported a 44.90% year-on-year increase in net profit to Rs 809.15 crore for the second quarter of FY27, compared with Rs 558.43 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Revenue from operations rose 34.10% to Rs 1,432.66 crore in the July-September quarter, against Rs 1,068.39 crore a year earlier, according to the stock exchange’s regulatory filing.

Total income increased 36.07% to Rs 1,550.54 crore, supported by higher operating revenue and investment income. Investment income rose 64.52% to Rs 108.07 crore from Rs 65.69 crore, while other income increased to Rs 9.81 crore from Rs 5.45 crore.

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Profit, revenue decline sequentially

Compared with the June quarter, net profit fell 7.42% from Rs 874.02 crore, while revenue from operations declined 8.52% from Rs 1,566.02 crore.

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Total expenses increased 20.66% year-on-year to Rs 494.70 crore from Rs 409.98 crore. Regulatory contributions, the largest expense category, rose to Rs 166 crore from Rs 146.69 crore.

Employee benefit expenses increased to Rs 84.74 crore from Rs 70.90 crore, while technology expenses climbed to Rs 57.62 crore from Rs 47.78 crore. Clearing and settlement expenses stood at Rs 79.98 crore, compared with Rs 63.27 crore.

BSE’s contribution to the core settlement guarantee fund, disclosed separately from total expenses, was Rs 10.97 crore, against Rs 10.61 crore a year earlier.

Basic and diluted earnings per share increased to Rs 19.64 from Rs 13.56.

H1 net profit rises 53%

For April-September, consolidated net profit increased 53.32% to Rs 1,683.17 crore from Rs 1,097.84 crore. Revenue from operations grew 47.99% to Rs 2,998.68 crore, against Rs 2,026.34 crore.

Total consolidated income for the first half stood at Rs 3,257.26 crore, against Rs 2,183.98 crore. Net cash generated from operating activities increased to Rs 1,327.02 crore from Rs 991.86 crore.

On a standalone basis, BSE reported quarterly net profit of Rs 773.36 crore, up 50.34% from Rs 514.41 crore. Standalone revenue rose 38.33% to Rs 1,349.32 crore from Rs 975.43 crore, the filing showed.