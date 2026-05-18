The Rs 2,878 crore microdrama industry is showing signs of maturity and validation. Jio, the biggest player in the OTT space, launched its microdrama platform Tadka on April 3, precisely 10 days after Amazon unveiled Fatafat, that sits within the free, ad-supported Amazon MX Player app.

JioHotstar launched Tadka with 100 microdrama titles (short, 1-2 minute episodes) — it is planning to scale up to 1,000 by the end of 2026 — and is looking to capture user attention during breaks, turning the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) into a massive marketing opportunity. For its part, Amazon is trying to build user engagement with fast-paced dramas (similar to reels) that are perfectly suited for the brief breaks during IPL matches.

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“Standalone microdrama platforms have proven that appetite exists in India but what they have not been able to provide is the production depth, discovery infrastructure and scale needed to move the format from fragmented consumption into mainstream habitual viewing,” says Ambuj Kashyap, EVP, micro content, JioStar.

Apart from scale, JioHotStar and Amazon are banking on a free to watch model to increase adoption.

Existing players in the microdrama industry believe that the entry of Jio and Amazon in the space is a validation of future growth. “It confirms that this format has arrived as a mainstream content category in India,” says Sachin Singh, business head, Kuku TV. As the content ecosystem matures, content quality will improve and so will exclusive IPs, celebrity participation. The cloud around how-to-monitise-microdramas will also begin to clear. “The big players will arrive with deep pockets and with a learning curve that takes time to flatten,” shares Raj Mishra, MD & CEO, Chatrbox.

Entrenched platforms have an early-mover advantage. They have format fluency and they have built their content stacks to resonate with tier 2 and tier 3 audiences. “They understand regional language sensibilities, and they have creator networks built on trust rather than just transaction,” Mishra says. “That institutional knowledge is a real moat.”

That apart, microdrama is a fundamentally different form of entertainment built for personal, on-the-go, mobile-first consumption, and native players know the nuances of this format. “Understanding that at a creative and operational level takes time,” says Saurabh Pandey, founder & CEO, Story TV.

Another piece to scaling microdramas is speed, says Anshuman Misraa, co-founder, Reelies. Microdramas require fast production cycles and decision making on story lines; big organisations might find it difficult to adapt to the nimbleness of startups, at least in their early days, he adds.

Manohar Charan, co-founder & CFO, ShareChat & Moj, says OTTs rely heavily on pull-based content consumption where people get content recommendation on the basis of stars, famous titles or directors. “Microdrama, however, is an impulse-driven consumption category. Almost 90% of users discover stories through social media feed browsing, with very low platform preference, title recall or search behavior,” he adds. In that scenario, retention relies to a large extent on personalised content, where deep learning techniques play a role. “Traditional OTTs did not need deep recommendation capabilities, making this a new capability for them,” Charan shares.

It is not as if existing players have nothing to worry about. Big players will invest in building quality content with high-end production techniques so building exclusive IPs — in which OTTs have an edge — will separate the men from the boys. “If they (Jio & Amazon) spend good money on top creators, it will pressure native platforms to rethink their viewer retention strategies,” Mishra from Chatrbox says.

Incumbents are also banking on the fact that the two new entrants will need some time to catch up. “Native platforms must use that window aggressively: Double down on creator relationships, lock in IP partnerships, and build audience loyalty that money alone cannot replicate overnight,” sums up Mishra.