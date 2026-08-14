Story TV, the microdrama platform of Eloelo Group, will launch The Bose Network, an AI-integrated historical thriller based on the life and wartime movements of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, at midnight on August 15.

The series, described by the company as India’s first title built on an AI-integrated production pipeline, recreates the 1940s across Calcutta, Kabul, Berlin and two submarines, spanning four countries and four years of wartime history. Story TV said AI was used extensively in post-production to create period environments and enable the series to move across geographies and settings.

stAI currently contributes to 50% of Story TV’s production workflow, with the platform targeting more than 1,000 AI-powered shows by the end of the current fiscal. The company said the AI pipeline would also serve as a reusable production capability for developing premium vertical content across genres.

The Bose Network is based on research by Bose scholar Chandrachur Ghose and draws on archival material and documented accounts. Written and directed by Lalit Marathe, the series stars Joy Sengupta as Bose. All episodes will be available on the Story TV app in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu from August 15. Story TV, launched in 2025, has built an audience base of more than 100 million and a library of over 2,000 shows.