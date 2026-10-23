As a late entrant in a market, you can do one of three things: You avoid the other players’ mistakes, leverage already-validated demand or focus on areas the incumbents have ignored.

And if you are Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), you would do all three. While launching its first Tamil general entertainment channel Sony Vizha on October 19, SPNI acknowledged its late entry and argued that launching a traditional linear channel alone would not work today. So it was positioning Sony Vizha as a cross-platform or connected ecosystem combining linear TV, YouTube, social media, and streaming via SonyLIV.

Also, rather than following the standard saas-bahu-saazish formula that the incumbents continue to champion, Sony Vizha would be targeting younger demographics with non-traditional fiction genres and marquee reality formats like Celebrity MasterChef Tamil (with Samantha Ruth Prabhu) and Tamil Idol (with AR Rahman).

The network’s entry into the market comes several years after other network GECs such as market leader Sun TV, Star Vijay and Zee Tamil have built their presence. Rajaraman S, chief content officer, South Regional, SPNI, argues that there is room for more players that can address a clear gap between the way the state’s audiences consume entertainment today and the kind of fare existing television content can offer. “There is an opportunity to cater to a generation whose aspirations and entertainment choices have evolved with economic growth, affordable data and exposure to a wide range of global content,” he says.

Nearly 50% of Tamil Nadu’s population is aged 35 or below, and this audience wants a wider range of content genres — such as thrillers, crime shows, and school/hospital settings — without compromising on language or cultural relevance, says Rajaraman.

The network will use social media extensively — Instagram for discovery and YouTube for exclusive behind-the-scenes content. Sony’s OTT platform Sony LIV will enable binge-watching and engagement, while linear TV will remain key for appointment viewing and shared experiences. Connected TV (CTV) will offer the network a return path that isn’t available on linear.

According to Vibhor Gauba, associate partner, KPMG India, TN has the largest number of pay TV households compared with other South Indian states, with the top four cable operators reporting approximately 7.2 mn households as of March, 2026.

Gauba notes that compared with Hindi speaking markets, the pay TV household base in the South have also seen a slower decline. “When it comes to OTT and CTV, the state has an addressable base of 68 million broadband connections. The Tamil language market has significant monetisation potential with approximately `2,500 crore ad revenues estimated in 2026. The state has a large fan following of movies, and a rich cultural history,” he adds.

SPNI intends to outspend competitors in the Tamil market, with investments allocated towards acquiring films, adapting global formats, developing fiction and investment in sports. However, Rajaraman doesn’t reveal investment figures.

Wait and watch

The opportunity for Sony Vizha lies in building a distinct identity across television and digital, rather than simply adding more content, points out Shradha Agarwal, co-founder & global CEO of Grapes Worldwide. “Consistent content quality, audience insights and a strong presence across television and digital will be key to building viewer loyalty and competing in a market where established players already enjoy significant trust. The key challenge for new GECs like Vizha is breaking established viewing habits while competing with the growing shift towards digital platforms,” she observes.

The other challenge for a new entrant is winning advertiser trust and confidence, say experts. This is further compounded with advertisers spending more on digital platforms and the current suspension of TV ratings. Akshay Agarwal, head, linear ad sales for SPNI, says that the network is looking to create a differentiated entertainment proposition by adapting global shows such as Tamil Idol and Celebrity MasterChef Tamil.

“We are extending beyond conventional on-air sponsorships to encompass integrated brand solutions across content integrations, on-ground activations, and cross-platform engagement. These solutions enable brands to build deeper consumer connections and maximise impact,” says Agarwal. Vizha already has 12 brands on board, including TTK Prestige, Gold Winner and Akshaya Thanga Maligai (ATM).

SPNI also prefers to keep conventional spot buys or free commercial time limited, instead aiming to derive 80% of its advertising revenue from sponsorships and integrations.

Its playbook will in fact be similar to Sony’s Kaun Banega Crorepati advertiser collaborations, thus also navigating the TV ratings challenge.

Rajaraman adds that the network will measure its success through metrics like awareness, intent to watch, willingness to pay, and audience engagement for the first 12 months.