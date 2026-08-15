Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) on Saturday unveiled the name and identity of its new Tamil general entertainment channel, Sony VIZHA. The launch marks the formal entry of the media & entertainment conglomorate’s formal entry into one of the largest general entertainment market in south India, currently dominated by home-grown Sun TV Network and players like Star Vijay and ZEE Tamil.

The Sony VIZHA channel will be launched in October. The channel will bring together original fiction, global reality formats, movies and tentpole entertainment across television and digital, designed to feel intimate to Tamil households and expansive in its overall ambition.

“With Sony VIZHA, we are taking a heartfelt step into Tamil entertainment. This is a market with a rich creative legacy, a deeply expressive language and audiences who have always embraced stories with emotion, honesty and cultural pride,” said Rajaraman Sundaram, Chief Content Officer – South Regional, Sony Pictures Networks India.

Sony Pictures is home to some of India’s well-known entertainment franchises, including Kaun Banega Crorepati, Indian Idol, CID and Crime Patrol. Sony VIZHA will bring both its popular franchises as well as premium content that is deeply rooted in Tamil culture, emotion, language and lived realities, the company said.