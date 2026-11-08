When it comes to online shopping, India’s Gen Z in rural markets are not far behind their urban peers, with the cohort now driving e-commerce sales and AI adoption in geographies beyond metros. As per the Rural Barometer report by WPP Media and Kantar, Gen Z consumers bought an average of 19.1 product categories a month as of June this year, up from 17 in February, 2025. Comparatively, growth in online shopping by millennial consumers was relatively flat, while consumers over 45 years of age recorded a decline in the number of product categories.

Gen Z (aged between 18 and 29 years) make up 33% of India’s rural mobile users, shopping predominantly in discretionary and wellness categories. Their convenience food basket grew by 18%, while health and wellness grew by 36% against 21% overall among rural consumers. The report notes that over 60% of the cohort had used at least one AI-enabled feature, as compared with the rural average of 52.6%. Women in particular are emerging as a key consumer group. Online shopping among women grew from 20% to 29%, bringing them almost level with rural men.

The findings present significant opportunities for brand marketers to move beyond broad rural stereotypes and build strategies around distinct behaviour and aspirations of consumers in these markets, says Ajay Mehta, executive vice-president, media solutions, WPP Media, India. “Rural India is not a single, uniform market, and the data increasingly reflects that reality. We are seeing younger consumers accelerate digital discovery, women expand their role in household purchasing, and creators and AI influence how products enter the consideration set,” he notes.

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Online fashion and beauty platform Myntra recently also released data, which shows that Gen Z makes up 60% of its beauty shoppers. Half of these shoppers reside in tier-II cities and beyond, and half of its international beauty demand comes from the same regions. “Demand is not restricted to entry-level products. We’re seeing consumers from smaller cities and beyond shop for serums, toners, hair masks and sunscreen,” says Deepak Joshi, senior director, beauty and personal care, Myntra.

He notes that engagement beyond metros is heavily fuelled by short-form videos, user-generated content and influencer-led marketing. Myntra’s influencer marketing programme is now tapping users with as little as 500 Instagram followers in its effort to reach the sought-after Gen Z cohort.

Some brands, especially those in categories like FMCG and food and beverage, are also leveraging platforms like Moj, which are popular among regional content creators.