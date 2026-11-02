+ Samsung just launched its festive “Big, Bigger, Biggest” Diwali celebration featuring promotional deals across its range, including large-format Vision AI TVs and flagship Galaxy devices

+ Competitor Apple is looking to celebrate Diwali 2026 in India with a limited-edition product release – the new special-edition version of the AirPods 5 features a custom rangoli-inspired engraving on the wireless charging case — and deals across its official online store and authorised resellers

+ Zomato launched a digital-first campaign starring actor Saif Ali Khan to promote curated festive hampers, including mithai boxes, dessert assortments, and chocolates sourced from local restaurants and bakeries that are available on the Zomato app.

That was just a sampler. Myntra has added New York-based Kylie Cosmetics to its house of brands portfolio and Ananya Birla’s Contraband has launched its new fragrance brand 5 PM Somewhere. In the automobile segment, Hyundai has rolled out its compact SUV Bayon while Renault has unveiled the Renault Duster E-Tech Strong Hybrid.

All these new launches are looking to make the most of the Diwali season, a time when consumers loosen their purse strings looking for lifestyle product upgrades. Consumer intent to buy is high during the period, says Anand Ramanathan, partner & consumer industry leader, Deloitte South Asia. “The festive period gives brands an occasion-led context in which to introduce newness, particularly in categories where buying is linked to upgrading, dressing for occasions, gifting or personal indulgence,” he says.

The rapid acceptance of quick commerce has helped to an extent. “Convenience and immediacy allow consumers to delay purchases or plan them closer to the occasion, creating a form of ‘compressed planning’ that becomes particularly relevant around Diwali when consumers are often time constrained. In this sense, quick commerce might be reshaping shopping behaviour differently from traditional e-commerce,” tells Nikhil Sethi, national sector leader, consumer markets, KPMG India.

Experts say, quick commerce has moved past last-minute top-ups into a primary channel for festive groceries, dry fruits, sweets, puja items, and gifts, with soaring demand for ultra-fast fulfillment.

While online festive spending is projected to grow significantly — with market research firms like Datum Intelligence estimating sales of around Rs 1.50–1.55 lakh crore – that growth will be driven more by higher order frequencies and many smaller transactions rather than large individual shopping bills.

Already we have seen that even for traditional purchases during Dhanteras and Diwali – such as gold and homecare products — consumers are gravitating toward smaller items, coins, and lightweight jewellrey pieces to navigate the rising price points while keeping the rituals alive.

Way to go

Experts say, we will likely see a mix of smart budgeting, rapid digital adoption and a focus on experience and smaller, mindful purchases, this season.

Overall, this time around, the operating environment is a little different. A survey by LocalCircles states that this festive season the total consumer spending will likely decline 6% from last year. The estimate puts festive expenditure at Rs 1.97 lakh crore in 2026 compared with Rs 2.10 lakh crore in 2025.

For marketers standing out in the clutter is an additional challenge. Chetna Israni, director & co-founder, Morning Star BrandCom, says, “Every Diwali, brands compete with similar festive imagery, familiar promises and a barrage of offers. Visibility is not the same as recall. The brands that have a distinctive proposition and a recognisable identity are more likely to be remembered when the consumer is ready to buy,” she shares.

In other words, driving repeat purchase will remain crucial. Deloitte’s Ramanathan says a survey conducted by the firm in March showed that only 43% of the consumers believed they could afford to spend on things that bring them joy. “The price-value equation has become harder to ignore. Premium aspiration co-exists with affordability, and functionality, durability and design increasingly matter in purchase decisions. Brands will need sharper assortments, clearer reasons to upgrade and tighter alignment between price and perceived value, while also managing inventory against more selective demand,” he summarises.