Apple’s introduction of the Rs 69,900 MacBook Neo and a budget iPhone 17e (Rs 64,900) marks a decisive shift in its India strategy. The brand is going all guns blazing at the value-conscious customer — students and first-time buyers — even as competitors hike prices faced with rising component costs.

MacBook Neo

“With the MacBook Neo, Apple has just lowered the bar for entry into the macOS (the proprietary, Unix-based operating system developed by Apple Inc) ecosystem making the brand affordable for aspirational buyers while preserving a premium feel through aluminium build, a 13-inch liquid retina display, long battery life and Apple Intelligence,” says Tarun Pathak, research director, Counterpoint Research.

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Apple’s entry-level MacBooks are priced above Rs 85,000, well above that of the average laptop price of Rs 55,000–60,000. The MacBook Neo fills a long-standing gap in Apple’s lineup, targeting education and entry-level professional markets.

Experts say Apple needs to lure buyers away from low-cost Windows laptops and Chromebooks to grow its base in the country. By pairing its ecosystem features like AirDrop, Handoff, and iPhone mirroring with invitation pricing, the Neo is positioned as a gateway into Apple’s product family for buyers who wouldn’t even consider a MacBook over Windows, says Naresh Gupta, managing partner, Bang In The Middle. If adoption grows this might redefine the entire category. “This aggressive pricing will pull consideration away from thin and light Windows laptops in the Rs 60,000 – 80,000 price range and nudge the lower end of the MacBook Air,” adds Pathak.

Apple has had a mixed record in India when it tried to take the affordability route. For instance, the company had to discontinue its iPod shuffle in 2017. Prior to that, the iPhone 5c, which was launched in 2013 for Rs 41,900, was also discontinued within a year. But the brand’s Mac Mini, first launched jn India in 2020 at a starting price close to Rs 65,000, survives. Following the major 2024 redesign, the next-generation Mac Mini is expected to launch this year, skipping an annual update.

All said, the new product could face serious in-house competition. While some analysts see the Neo as a game-changer that will significantly increase Apple’s market share, critics argue that for the same price, the MacBook M2 Air is still a better choice for the value buyer.