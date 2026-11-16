Just like an overused punchline that stops drawing laughs after a point, social media trends that go viral in an instant lose their charm if overexposed.

Look no further than Saif Ali Khan’s ghee moment for proof. Following Gowardhan Ghee’s two-year-supply promise, a host of brands jumped onto the bandwagon to bask in reflected glory. Zomato made Instagram posts featuring delivery partners carrying delivery bags inscribed with “extra ghee just to be Saif”; Netflix promoted clips from The Great Indian Kapil Show with the caption: “Romance bhi hai, roasts bhi hain, aur ghee ka tadka bhi”. Quick-commerce platforms were not far behind. If users searched “Saif ghee” on Blinkit or Swiggy Instamart, Gowardhan Ghee appeared right on top.

“When a meme goes viral, the first instinct is to recreate the joke with a product reference. But when ten brands are using the same format, consumers remember the meme without necessarily remembering the brands behind it,” says Vibhor Gulati, founder, Defodio Digital.

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So what’s the best way to stand out?

The first step is to ensure the moment genuinely aligns with the brand. Manoj Kumar, founder, Brandsadvert Media. He cites Swiggy’s recent Sweety campaign on social media which became a big hit during the festive season. People could easily associate it with sweets, he adds.

Another way for a brand to stand out is by adding unique value to the viral conversation. According to Nisha Sampath, managing partner, Bright Angles Consulting, Amul is a master of this art. “In the case of Amul, rather than the moment, the brand has remained at the centre of the creative,” Sampath says.

Brands also need to evaluate whether a moment is even worth participating. For instance, after PV Sindhu won the bronze medal at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, several brands—including Happydent, ICICI Bank, and Vodafone Idea—published congratulatory posts. Sindhu’s talent agency, Baseline Ventures, served legal notices for violating personality rights and ambush-marketing rules, forcing the brands to delete their posts. “Brands should evaluate three things before participating: relevance to their audience, natural fit with their brand identity, and the possibility of bringing a fresh perspective. If all three are present, even a crowded trend can offer an opportunity. If the only reason to participate is that competitors are doing it, it is probably better to stay out,” says Gulati.

Brands must also look beyond the vanity metrics. They should evaluate whether the campaign improved brand recall, generated positive sentiment, increased website traffic, or contributed to enquiries and conversions, wherever relevant. “Ultimately, the objective should be to understand whether people remember the brand’s participation or just the viral joke,” says Manoj Kumar, founder & MD, Being Ingenious.