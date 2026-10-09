

Meta has started testing agentic capabilities inside Ads Manager that will enable advertisers to plan and create campaigns, manage audience targeting and budgets by simply telling the AI assistant what they want. Walmart is already using Marty, an agentic AI advertising assistant, to automate and optimise ad campaigns. Amazon is also rebuilding its ad platform around AI agents. In such a scenario, what are the guardrails that need to be set up? How best can brands put in place brand safety controls, content review pipelines and mechanisms that ensure the content that is generated aligns with advertiser intent, platform policies, and broader societal standards?

ALSO READ Making transparency meaningful

Industry leaders weigh in.

Human accountability & disclosure are essential

Rohit Ohri, founder, Ohriginal

AI can reduce the cost of creating advertising. It cannot reduce the responsibility that comes with it. ASCI’s guidelines are a welcome reminder that consumers deserve to understand when what looks real has been synthetically created. My guiding principle is inspired by David Ogilvy: “Never use AI to make your consumers believe something you wouldn’t want your own family to be fooled by.”

The first guardrail is human accountability. Every AI-led campaign needs a named person responsible for its claims, permissions and final execution. Product demonstrations must reflect substantiated performance. Faces, voices and creative assets must have appropriate permissions. Consumer data must be protected. Outputs need review for bias, cultural sensitivity and unintended meanings, with someone empowered to stop the campaign before release.

Disclosure is essential wherever synthetic content could materially affect consumer understanding, and in the cases ASCI specifies. But an “AI-generated” label cannot sanitise a false testimonial or an impossible product result. Advertisers must distinguish between imaginative storytelling and manufactured evidence.

The fear of backlash is a poor reason to conceal AI. If a brand believes consumers would reject an execution after learning how it was made, it should examine the execution itself. Hiding the process risks turning a debate about creativity into a question about honesty. Brands should also avoid dismissing every criticism as resistance to technology. People may be reacting to work that feels emotionally hollow, culturally tone-deaf or careless about human livelihoods. The answer is to listen.

Retaining the human element begins with people’s lived lives: their aspirations, anxieties, humour and contradictions. AI can help explore and express an idea; human insight must give it a reason to exist. Efficiency alone is not a consumer benefit.

Self-regulation must go beyond compliance: agreed standards, documented approvals, traceable permissions and a plan to correct or withdraw problematic work quickly. The biggest mistakes are outsourcing judgement, confusing synthetic realism with truth and treating disclosure as an inconvenience.

Use artificial intelligence. Keep your conscience real.

Let AI fix media & humans protect creativity

Dhruv Sachdeva, founder, Humour Me

The most exciting thing about Meta’s move towards agentic advertising isn’t that AI can create ads. It’s that it could finally solve one of advertising’s biggest problems: poor media judgement.

In India, media planning has too often been a race to achieve the lowest possible cost, rather than reaching precisely the right audience. Targeting is frequently broad, A/B testing isn’t nearly rigorous enough, and optimisation prioritises cheap impressions over meaningful outcomes.

The consequence? A brilliant piece of creative reaches the wrong audience, underperforms, and suddenly the creative is deemed ineffective. In reality, the idea may never have been given a fair chance.

Agentic AI could fundamentally change that. Imagine continuously testing audience cohorts, matching different creative expressions to precisely defined segments, and intelligently reallocating budgets based on actual results. Much of the guesswork, inefficiency and human bias in media decisions could disappear.

And that’s a tremendous opportunity for creativity, not a threat to it.

But there’s an important distinction.

AI can optimise the distribution of an idea. It cannot determine whether that idea is worth having in the first place.

Originality, cultural intuition, humour, emotional resonance and the courage to challenge conventions remain fundamentally human strengths. The greatest creative breakthroughs rarely come from following historical patterns. They come from questioning them.

Human leadership must therefore retain ownership of a brand’s beliefs, creative ambition and distinctive voice, while allowing AI the freedom to optimise how those ideas reach people.

The guardrail isn’t about humans approving every automated decision. It’s about ensuring machines optimise towards outcomes that human leaders have consciously defined.

Let AI become extraordinary at finding the right audience. Our responsibility is to create something extraordinary for them to see.

Emotions & understanding will still rest with humans

Ashish Bhasin, founder, The Bhasin Consulting Group, & former CEO Asia Pacific Dentsu

The adoption and integration of agentic AI is happening very fast. Although agencies have started using some AI tools, they have been slow. The issue with agencies is that they do not change until their back is against the wall. They did not read the writing on the wall. The adoption of AI tools that agencies have taken up now should have happened much earlier. I think they should have been the first adopters of agentic AI and future technologies.

ALSO READ After hours with Vimarsh Razdan

Not all sorts of AI tools are currently available to agencies, and even if they have them, they lack the talent and people skilled to use those tools. They will either have to upskill their people or import talent from the tech industry who are skilled in technology and understand advertising. They will have to start implementing systems, and that starts by co-owning IPs. But the fact is that most agencies are slow in moving in this direction.

Ultimately, when AI is making decisions for you, one also needs to have somebody accountable for those decisions. The intensity of AI use will depend on the campaign and the brand, but emotions and the understanding of consumer behaviour will still rest with humans. That is where agencies will have to invest in talent.