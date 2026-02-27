Meta and the Retailers Association of India (RAI) recently released a whitepaper outlining how AI, creators, short-form video and messaging platforms are transforming consumer journeys in retail. Meghna Apparao, director, e-commerce and retail (India), Meta, talks to Christina Moniz about the crux of personal branding and the role of social media in retail discovery. Edited excerpts:

With influencer collaborations becoming key to marketing, how are you helping advertisers with their creator strategy?

Today about 50% of the content on Instagram is AI-powered, which means it is not just people that consumers like or follow. It is based on user behaviour and preferences, and what the Meta systems identify as relevant or interesting for a user. For example, a brand may create a campaign video with Deepika Padukone but if you don’t follow her, you’re unlikely to see it. Meta allows brands to then run their content into our ad engines, thereby enabling even users who may not follow a certain brand or creator to view it.

We have also launched an Instagram Creator Marketplace with over 3,50,000 creators to help brands find the right collaborators. Advertisers can simply apply their particular filters – for example, women creators in Tamil Nadu aged between 20 and 30 years – and then narrow down the people they want to work with.

Often collaborations come under fire when they appear inauthentic. What can brands do to fix credibility gaps?

Both brands and creators have a role to play here. Often, marketers want too much control over minute details like how many times they mention the brand name, how they position their product, etc. If there is too much control, the creative output will look like an ad and the purpose of the collaboration is defeated. Our advice to marketers is to choose individuals whose tonality fits well with your brand. Creators also have a personal brand to maintain, so we educate them about maintaining consistency in tone and voice, and understanding what works best for their brand.

How can businesses use WhatsApp without being too intrusive, considering it is used more for personal chat?

Our whitepaper demonstrates that WhatsApp has a role beyond just personal communication. 72% of product discovery today happens on WhatsApp. Consumers view brands as a true ally depending on how they engage with them. So, we help businesses to personalise their messages on WhatsApp, beyond just the consumer’s name. They can do this by sharing relevant purchase options or details on offers based on their purchase history with the brand. Beyond this, companies can use WhatsApp through the entire customer journey. For instance, they can send consumers their invoice and warranty cards via WhatsApp or they can also use the platform for any post-purchase grievance. We’re helping brands evaluate click-through rates to identify and optimise their messages for consumers, making the platform almost like a shopping assistant.

This year, we expect to see brands using WhatsApp to lean more into conversational commerce with AI-led chatbots becoming much better. We’re also working with partners who do conversational AI.

Your report notes that social media drives 77% of retail discovery. What are its key takeaways for advertisers?

We worked with RAI to create this report by looking at certain opportunity pillars for brands. The first was to have businesses get their data plumbing right in a privacy safe manner to get a clearer picture of who their consumer is. The second was to identify the best ways to talk to the consumer in the manner that they prefer to engage and consume content. Social media is a key channel here, with nearly 96% driven by Meta on Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

Video and creators are another dominating trend, with around 60% of the time spent on our platforms on video. That makes it important for brands to have a creator marketing playbook in place. One important takeaway we have seen is that omnichannel shoppers tend to spend 2.5 times more than single channel shoppers. Similarly, 50% of offline shoppers research a product online before going to the store and interestingly, 50% tend to research the product offline before buying online. So, businesses will need to make consumer experiences between physical and digital touchpoints seamless.

What are the major concerns you’re addressing for marketers on Meta platforms?

As a tech company, our products are very easy for marketers to adopt. In the past, brands would create consumer cohorts and then make their creative content to target these particular cohorts. Today, algorithms enable consumers to see the content they enjoy. We encourage brands to focus less on targeting and more on the creative piece, whether that includes static visuals or creator-led reels. Once the creative content is ready, brands just need to let the system decide which creative works best for different users to drive the best possible outcome. Our AI and algorithms do this.

Additionally, we also help advertisers with data plumbing in a privacy safe manner to enable their marketing to reach the consumer better and optimise creative output. We’re also helping companies to bring together online and offline teams with shared KPIs (key performance indicators) since consumers are now buying across channels.